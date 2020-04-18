Top of the best roles misfires by Bill Murray

Of the “SOS Ghosts” to “The Grand Budapest Hotel” by way of “Lost in Translation”, Bill Murray is an actor with a huge filmography that gives respect. It is also known for his life-particularly detached. No agent, no publicist, just an answering machine for the join. This habit unorthodox is sometimes turned against him, since he missed some feature films are recognized today.

Released in 1988, the film directed by Robert Zemeckis became a classic of the Disney Studios thanks to its mixture between animation and real camerawork. However, this is not the late Bob Hoskins, who was the first choice to be with Bugs Bunny, or even Dumbo.

To embody the hard drinking detective Eddie Valiant, Steven Spielberg (who produced the film) wanted to engage in the first place Harrison Ford. Only, the star of the sagas Star Wars and Indiana Jones had a stamp too significant at the time. The choice was therefore turned to the friend Bill Murray. However, his system weird of receipt of tender prevented him from giving his answer on time. After another refusal of Eddie Murphy, it is Hoskins that the producers are back.

Today, it is quite difficult to imagine a Wes Anderson film without the presence of Bill Murray to the cast. However, the first feature-length film of the filmmaker’s most “balanced” of his time was with James Caan in the role of the criminal Mr. Henry. A role originally intended for Murray. But then, what could happen ?

The legend says that Wes Anderson had mentioned the project to his friend via his voice box. Unfortunately, the actor has not received the message in time, because he was too busy to travel across the country in a motorhome. However, the two have worked together two years later on the occasion of the first great success of the director : Rushmore.

What is it that would have given the character of Sully with the phrasing tasty Bill ? It would, no doubt, offered one of his finest roles. In the end, this will be one of its roles missed the most important. Cursed answering machine !

In 2001, Pixar is at the top of the animation after the loss of speed Disney. It is in this context that Monsters and Cie sees the light of day. Without John Lasseter, the studio proves that it does not need the dad Toy Story to deliver masterpieces. Rhythmic, dramatic and mastered technologically, the film is a pure summary of what is Pixar : deconstructing a myth established (in this case, the legend child about the monsters) and make it a tale that will appeal to large and small, because it is laden with meaning. Public success and critical, the cartoon would have been able to see his character’s worship of Sully, to be overtaken by the star of SOS Ghosts. Only, the producers were never able to attach it to camp the great monster sensitive. In the end, it is John Goodman who will take over the role. With a lot of quality on his part, he must admit.

If you don’t like the movies ass-ass Christmas, or if you don’t like Christmas all short, Bad Santa is for you ! Irreverent, slapstick, politically incorrect, cynical, and very close to the most beautiful comedies of Joel and Ethan Coen, the film by Terry Zwigoff has become in spite of himself one of the classic Christmas movies. A classic in which Bill Murray would have been able to be the main actor.

Hard to imagine today Bad Santa without Billy Bob Thornton, which is huge in this film. Nevertheless, the producers had approached Murray to embody the drunk criminal Willie T. Stokes. Uno verbal agreement had taken place between the actor and the director. Unfortunately, at the time of contact Murray to make it all official, the actor had once again disappeared. Zwigoff left several messages on the answering machine of the star, but gave up after a few weeks to hire Thornton.

Surprise success of the year 2006, the film has marked the spirits by his tone, transgressive, full of wit, funny, hilarious by moments, and that does a lot of thinking about the cinema of Wes Anderson. Therefore, it is a bit of a shame not to have seen Murray in this film.

To embody the role of the depressed Frank, what were Bill Murray and Robin Williams were approached from the outset. Good old Bill was even contacted in the first. We know the following : the unavailability of the actor, a role eventually offered to comedian Steve Carell who came out of 40 years, always puçeau and that will be the first real performance against the job.

You calm direct : Bill Murray has not missed the role of the famous super-hero of Marvel. However, we would have been able to see it appear in the first film that launched the MCU.

According to several sources, the production was on the point of recruiting Murray. Robert Downey Jr. itself has tried to contact them but nobody managed to find it. The question, however, remains the same : for what role ? Obadiah Stane ? Howard Stark ? Nick Fury ? Until today, nobody knows.