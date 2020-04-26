Top of the best roles of Natalie Dormer (Penny Dreadful : City of Angels)

On the occasion of the upcoming release of the spin-off of “Penny Dreadful”, worn by Natalie Dormer, return on the five roles of particular highlights of the talented actress british.

In 2012, Natalie Dormer embarks for the adventure GOT. She made her first appearance in season 2 in “What is dead cannot die“the sides of his promised, Renly Baratheon.

Attention, SPOILERS below !

After the death of the latter, the young woman becomes involved in the family Lannister and, after the death of Joffrey, married the young Tommen. As smart as beautiful, Margaery is fighting for the survival of his lineage, and particularly that of her brother, Loras, struggling with the Large Sparrow. Rival for Cersei, she can count on the unwavering support of her grandmother, Olenna. The character camped by Dormer has managed to find its way into the hearts of the fans… Great, therefore, was the disappointment at the end tragic (and unjust) to the young queen.

Natalie Dormer has joined the cast of this modern adaptation of the adventures of Holmes and Watson. She portrays brilliantly The Women, aka Irene Adler, the woman who falls madly in love with Sherlock Holmes. But this is not all…

For those who have not seen the series, please stop reading immediately under penalty of hopelessness intense in the face of the spoils that happen.

The actress plays a other character in the series, and not the least : James Moriarty, archenemy of the detective, declined in Jamie for the occasion. The writers of the show were clever, because no one could expect such a twist, especially the fans of the books. A bet bold and successful, provided that the antagonist is actually fallen also in love with her Nemesis. He must admit, the actress is proving to be more than convincing in the exercise !

It is thanks to this series as Natalie Dormer acquires a certain reputation. For the anecdote, one of his ancestors, Jane Dormer, was one of the maids of honour of Mary I of England. A nice parallel with his role in the program cult. Present from the beginning of the Tudors, she officiates the time of two seasons as the main heroine.

Alongside Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and Henry Cavill, she lends her traits to Anne, second and unlucky wife of king Henry VIII. This girl tricky manages to make the monarch crazy for it, until you become his wife. Intriguing and ambitioushis thirst for power will lead to his loss… anyway, the performance of Natalie Dormer has not left anyone indifferent.

Natalie Dormer portrays Cressida in the final two phases of the saga worn by Jennifer Lawrence. Arrival in The Revolt, it is part of the rebels close to Katniss.

Leader of the shooting team linked to the propaganda of anti-Snow, Cressida handles all the same, the image of the heroine to serve its purpose. A character ambivalentso, as explained by his interpreter, to AV Club.

She uses her talent to serve what it considers to be the common good, namely the reversal of Snow.

The young woman goes a step further by establishing a parallel with one of his previous roles :

I think Margaery really think that it would be a good queen for Westeros. She is convinced that her coronation would be beneficial to the people.

Thus, Dormer likes to camp heroines certainly complex and manipulative, but driven by a desire pure.

Adapted from the novel of the Australian Joan Lindsay, the series Picnic at Hanging Rock has a pitch mysterious. In 1900, the day of Valentine’s day, a group of young students went to Hanging Rock for the day. But, the time of this escapade, the three students and their governess disappear all of a sudden. The incident affects, in particular, the director, Hester Appleyard, who feared then to see its darkest secrets burst at the great day…

Dormer alternates between two pallets game : on the one hand, the director-austere and the other the young sensitive woman that she was camouflaged to protect themselves. The actress has said yes to this character crooked after having received a letter on the part of the director, Larissa Kondracki.

And of course we invite you to rediscover the actress is now in Penny Dreadful : City of Angelsbroadcast on Canal+ Series in the US+24 from 27 April.