TORCY : focus on the program of the second week of Torcy on the side of the Beach

The sport and Nature in a

From the 6th to the 24th of July, go to the nautical base for the 4th edition of Torcy on the Side of the Beach. Every Monday and Wednesday from 14h and Friday from 16h. After a morning dedicated to the school, the children accompanied by their parents, but also adults, can enjoy numerous activities free of charge. The principle is simple, it all starts at the INFORMATION POINT, which is installed close to the ground, condemned to the water’s edge : you register (it’s free, and a complimentary drink is offered to children !) and, then, it is possible to participate in all activities according to their tastes, and the crowd (10 people maximum per workshop). On Friday we are going to continue the adventure a little later, with three festive for the evening (food service), which will be the conclusion of all by a projection in the darkness of the night. All the activities will be carried out in accordance with the sanitary norms and the actions of the barriers.

The program of the second week :

Monday 13 and Wednesday 15 from 14h to 17h, Friday 17 from 16h to 23h:

The second week of Torcy on the Side of the Beach has a theme : Sport and the Nature. You can discover several sports (handball, swin golf, archery, rowing…), but also features fishing, go on a bug hunt, the practice of the song, or the sand sculpture .

Friday, July 17, the week ended in style with a night of ” fine food and film.” In fact, after the sports activities in the afternoon (16h-18h), a local farmers ‘ market will be installed from 18h to 21h at the edge of the lake. You will be able to enter and buy products, but also the taste of the preparations made by the producers themselves. You will find on the market : vegetables, honey, herbal tea, cookies, candy, lamb, snails, poultry farm, goat cheeses, natural cosmetics, wines of burgundy…

A 21h, a beautiful letting go of the lanterns will be in the lake, then started the session of open-air cinema with the movie Bradley ” A Star is Born “, with Lady Gaga, attention, emotions guaranteed !

( Note : for the projection of cinema on 24 July, the film was screened will be Dragon 3, a cartoon)

The complete program : www.torcy71.fr