



When you obtain a ‘Great Horses of the Isle of Wight 2017’ schedule from your uncle this holiday, tear it open, flip to February, burst out your sleek brand-new shine gel pens, as well as create “NEW TORMENT!!!” on February 28th. That’s the newly-announced launch day for Torment: Tides of Numenera [official site], inXile’s “spiritual successor” to the age-old Planescape:Torment That implies an unusual fantasy-ish setup with mish-mash of globes as well as a concentrate on words over tools, every one of that makes it among Cobbo’s most-anticipated RPGs of 2017.

Download Now