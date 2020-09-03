Torment Tides of Numenera– XboxOne Game Download For Free





A Techland depictive verified to Polygon that Torment: Tides of Numenera will certainly have a physical retail launch on “all platforms.”Torment: Tides of Numenera is established for launch in the initial quarter of 2017 on Linux, Mac and also Windows COMPUTER, together with PS4 and alsoXbox One For even more information, look into the trailer over introducing the console variations.“After the critical and commercial success of Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut on consoles, and with fans clamouring for it, it had been in our plans to bring Torment: Tides of Numenera to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” claimed Brian Fargo, inXile Chief Executive Officer, in a news release. “We’re especially excited to be partnering with Techland, who as developers themselves perfectly understand how to do a release without any compromise to the quality of the title.”

