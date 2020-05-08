Toronto 2019 : we saw Lucy in the Sky with Natalie Portman

We were intrigued by Lucy in the Sky, the first realization of Noah Hawley, writer and screenwriter, american and, in particular, creator of the excellent series Fargo. With Natalie Portman in the role of an astronaut is disturbed by his return to earth, the film had something to appeal. We were able to see, and here are our impressions.

We observe since a few years a return of the kind “space”, with films SF big-budget production, dramatic, thrillers and experimental films. A movie in space, as Lucy in the Sky, is a priori the promise of a trip in the vastness of space, an interior journey as well, and a visual work substantial. The trip that offers the film Noah Hawley is purely internal, since it places the viewer in the ill-being of earth Lucy Cola, a brilliant Nasa astronaut.

One expedition failed in the psyche terrestrial

In the role of Lucy Cola, Natalie Portman shows all his qualities as an actress. The brief euphoria direct the return succeeds fast, a form of depression, an inability to find his place, as if his trip into space was a step of no return to normal life.

On Earth, she finds her family life, the professional life, and finally the banality of relationships between individuals, the narrowness of their life. As she began an adulterous relationship with her colleague Mark (John Hamm), she will give in to the paranoia, the jealousy, and to see his life collapse. The story, drawn from a fact various very covered in the United States, discusses interesting topics, and presents a woman obsessed by the success, the perfection, and the fear of getting second. However, a scene strange to say the least prevents the film to find its rhythm and really dive into the heart of the matter.

There are very few plans in the area, very few situations where one would understand what Lucy Cola regrets of his journey, and Lucy in the Sky just to show the astronaut is lost in her anguish, with a great number of plans on the face of Natalie Portman. With also, this year at the Toronto Festival, Proxima with Eva Green, and the remembrance still fresh of the Gravity with Sandra Bullock in the lead, Lucy in the Sky leaves a strong impression of missed appointments.