Torque legend : Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, the love story of two pop icons

This is the story of a romance teenage girl is transformed into one of the breaks the most high profile cases of the past twenty years. If the romantic relationships of celebrities are fascinating, few couples recently have been passionate as much as that formed by Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake in the late 90s. She, a young woman of seventeen years, which penalty to impose as a solo artist before becoming one of the pop singers most influential of his generation. Him, handsome member of a boysband international success, which makes him fantasize teenage girls of the four corners of the globe. Together, they form what is commonly called a ” power couple “.

The meeting

1989. Britney Spears was eight years ago. Having noticed the ability of his daughter to the song, his mother accompanied him to Atlanta to audition for the television show ” The Mickey Mouse Club “, which takes the concept from that of the 1950s. Too young, she is recalée but noticed by a producer that sends its details to an agent in new york city. After having won small roles in a few plays, she is trying again his luck three years later. This time, it is selected. She then takes off for Orlando, Florida, where the show is filmed and met some of the children alongside whom she’ll be hosting the show for years to come. Among them, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling, and Justin Timberlake that we will not forget the names. Quickly, America has a passion for these little darlings of the small screen, propelling it to a level of success which they did not expect.

In 1996, the show ends. For four years, by professional obligations, the merry band has spent most of its time together. Everyone now applies to launch his career outside of the Disney universe. After briefly formed group Innosense with Nikki Deloach, one of his former colleagues of the Mickey Mouse Club, Britney Spears made her first trials in solo. Despite his experience, the young woman wipes the failures and struggling to record his first album, called ” … Baby One More Time “. The album and the single of the same name, are still far from the success they’re known for today. To ensure the promotion, the girl seventeen-year-old makes the rounds of the shopping centres in the largest cities of the country before his childhood friend Justin Timberlake invites it to ensure the first part of his concerts. Because the small eleven year old boy met in 1992 on the tv shows has, since, grown well. At eighteen years, he enjoyed international success as a member of boysband NSYNC and fantasize teenage girls all over the world with his physical advantage.

Mad love

In 1998, the couple formalizes their relationship. And show her mad love. Britney and Justin are never photographed one without the other. Invited to play in a basketball game to support a charitable association, the two stars donned jerseys with their nicknames for lovers designer on the back. In 2001, they invest in the red carpet of the American Music Awards outfits of denim assorted. The couple re-iterate the experience regularly. In the same year, the two stars cause the euphoria of their fans by appearing on stage for the “Halftime show” of the Super Bowl. They sing “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith and Mary J Blige. A performance iconic that many still regard as unequalled in the history of the Super Bowl.

Time passes, but the passion is still going strong, quite the contrary. The demonstrations of affection even seem to multiply. Justin Timberlake is particularly photographed wearing a t-shirt with the message “JT loves BS” and Britney Spears multiplies the statements in the press. “I am not ashamed to say that I love her more than anything. He is everything to me “, she says to The observer in 2001. “I want to spend my life with him “, she says-even to the host Oprah Winfrey. The rumors of a marriage proposal is imminent is on the rise…

The break

But, in 2002, patatra ! The fairy tale ends. After four years together, the couple announced, to general surprise, his separation. The pop singer reportedly cheated on her boyfriend with her choreographer, Wade Robson. She would have hidden for several months before Justin discovers the deception and put an end to their relationship. Coincidence, at the same time, the Hello magazine unveils several pages devoted to the duo. The two singers are displayed proudly in the arms of one another, surrounded by their families.

In an interview given to “The Telegraph” a year later, Justin Timberlake speaks on the end of her first serious relationship. “The separation with Britney to me has broken the heart. I can’t have relationships devoid of meaning with a woman. I still have to wait for it to fall on the right person “. At the end of the year 2002, he unveils his first single in a solo called “Cry Me A River” which quickly became an international hit. If he does confess later on that his separation is at the origin of the song, the lyrics leave little room for doubt. “You don’t need to say this that thou hast done, it to me has already been said. Now there is no more chance for me and you “, chante-t-il. The clip unveils a Justin Timberlake taking his revenge on a dead-ringer for the interpreter of ” Oops!… I Did It Again “.

In an interview with the magazine ” Rolling Stone “, the latter reveals to have been very surprised to find the clip. “One day, he called me and told me : “you are in my new video but don’t worry, this is not really something very important.” When I saw it, I immediately regretted not to me to be the opposite “, she confesses. “He got what he wanted. In my eyes, this looks like a desperate attempt of revenge. But it is a good way to sell. He is intelligent “. Atmosphere.

Hurt, the singer multiplies the statements about his ex-girlfriend. During an interview on a us radio, he says that Britney Spears has lost her virginity with him, she had asserted, yet wanted to wait for marriage. Some voices were raised then to defend the privacy of the singer. “I didn’t think he was going to tell this kind of details to the press “, confira-t-elle magazine ” W ” in 2003. A few months later, she reveals, ” Everytime “, song in which she sings of a love lost by his own fault. “Forgive me, cowardice made you suffer “, there is meant in particular.

Reconciliation

Since then, water has flowed under the bridges. The two former lovers have remade their lives each on their side. In 2004, Britney Spears married dancer-rapper Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons, and divorced two years later. Today, the singer is in a relationship with the dancer and sports coach Sam Asghari. For his part, Justin Timberlake, after a relationship is very high profile, with Cameron Diaz, wife actress Jessica Biel in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a little boy named Silas Randall, in 2015.

After being torn apart, the two stars have used it for a few years the path of reconciliation. In 2013, Britney Spears declares in the newspaper “USA Today” found the music of his former ” inspirational “. Last April 15, she was posting even a short video on its social networks, where she appears dancing to ” Filthy “, Justin Timberlake. “I know that we had one of the breaks the most publicized of the world twenty years ago, but… this guy is a genius ! This song is awesome JT “, caption the video. This publication, which has delighted their fans, the singer has responded with emoticons crying of laughter. And all’s well that ends well…