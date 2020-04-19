Torque legend : Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, the rebel

Neoliberalism has already got its own power couple : Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as charismatic and flamboyant as dependent on the god Business. But the green generation, it may rely on Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, the seductive couple of the american actors engaged for July 2019, to put the sexy in veganism or glamour in the struggle for the rights of animals. On June 2, 2019, in the streets of Los Angeles, they marched in the middle of activists anonymous for the ninth National Animal Rights Day, carrying each one carefully in gloved hands the corpse of a bird that perished in a farm nearby factory. And required the strong image of a couple of “vegan rebels” dressed in coordinated jacket and jean black, Converse – and united for the same cause. Mysterious and iconic behind their dark glasses, love, “woke” and cool : what more can be said ?

The one and the other are part of the ” vegan Hollywood “, this list Has parallel, which counts among its members Jessica Chastain, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Serena and Venus Williams, Liam Hemsworth, Sia, Casey Affleck, or even Benedict Cumberbatch. Vegetarian since childhood, following a gluten-free diet because of a genetic predisposition to celiac disease, Rooney Mara, 34 years old, the interpreter of “Millennium : the men who didn’t like women” and ” Carol “, became vegan for ethical reasons in 2011. “I eat almost only fruits and vegetables, will entrust it to “InStyle”. I have never felt as much as now. “In 2015, the actress of irish origin, whose hair was jet black and with the pale complexion of heroin romantic, who had stopped buying the leather feels even the need to get rid of parts of his dressing room made from animal materials. “There were few alternatives available to someone like me who likes style and good quality clothing “, explain it to the “Vogue” american. Thus was born Hiraeth (welsh : “the desire to return to her home “), a luxury brand of ethical and sustainable she creates with her childhood friend Sara Schloat and a ex-stylist for the brand of Barneys, Chrys Wong. A line dresses stylish, minimalist and a bit nostalgic, boots motard, designed in textile japanese imitation leather, in short, an entire wardrobe in black or white inspired by the actress and made with care in Los Angeles.

Their commitment to the vegan

Suffice to say that Rooney has not waited to fall in love with Joaquin Phoenix, 45 years old, the actor awarded last February for his performance was amazing in “Joker” by a best actor oscar, to engage. This son of hippie parents and off system, that were at one time bombarded “archbishops” of Venezuela and Trinidad for the account of the sect The Children of God and preached the good word on the roads, became vegan 3 years ago. It was watching the fishermen killing and emptying of fish in their guts to board a cargo ship travelling from Venezuela to Miami, as the future star has been marked by it forever. Since then, the one who was named “personality Peta of the year 2019” by the association is fighting for veganism and against speciesism, this form of discrimination, decreeing that the animals are lower than human. The address to the “Oscars” of the one who wears it, every ceremony, of the same suit vegan Stella McCartney was a plea for the preservation of nature and respect for the animals. Describing herself as an “activist” before being an actor, the actor has appeared in several spots of Peta, has played in 2005 the narrators for ” Earthlings “, a documentary investigation of the most renowned on the cause animal, took, during the promotion of ” Joker “, of the photo-graphs in a slaughterhouse in Los Angeles, and advocate for all buffets of ceremonies of” awards ” in Hollywood are vegan (and it already has a market for the Golden Globes). “It was obvious to me, he said to Peta. I don’t want to hurt another living creature, and gifted with empathy. I don’t want him to remove her babies, or lock him up and fatten him up just to kill her then. It is absurd and barbaric. “

Words that resonate with sincerity for a fight become a couple. “Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are part of the american intelligentsia, democratic and connected, which is in direct contact with the major challenges facing citizens and societies, analysis Nathalie Rozborski, chief executive officer of the consulting agency NellyRodi. Rooney is the heir to the culture of the “charities”, extremely built in the United States [sa famille, une vraie dynastie de présidents de clubs de sport prestigieux, est très impliquée dans les œuvres caritatives, ndlr]. But, by his young age, it is also a testament of the commitment how millennial : a way to make a life project, a business and a marketing personal. Joaquin is, to him, in a fight, it seems, more intellectualized. He was educated in freedom and in an ideology the green, before it becomes a wave and a criterion to follow a personality today. Of this authenticity, both of which have made it a dogma and a principle of life. We know that the climate is changing and that the capitalist system no longer works, but, in France, we are still rather timid in the face of these great fights environmental and societal, even if there has been a before and after Greta Thunberg. “

A couple discreet

In fact, the common life of our two lovebirds, who have been living together for 2017 in the Hollywood Hills, seems to be fitting in with their beliefs. Lack of reporting mundane or almost (nests, they flee partys hollywood like the plague), frugal activities (up to 6 hours, bed at 9, karate classes, reading scripts, watching of series, like ” The Staircase “), connection with nature (walk in the hills with their dogs Oskar and Soda, vegan too). Up to the spot where took place their approximation sentimental, in 2016, and that would be, according to rumors, the We Care Spa in Desert Hot Springs) – Joaquin Phoenix would make a stop annually to recharge our batteries, to drink juice, cran-berries, and experiment with… beneficial washings of the colon ! Because the actors were friends before falling madly in love with each other. “I thought that I despised,” he said to ” Vanity Fair “, in 2019, referring to his first encounter with Rooney on the set of ” Her “, Spike Jonze. In reality, the actress was mostly shy. Their first conversations friendly will take place by email, after he had googlisée. “It was the first time that I was looking for a girl on the Internet “, will swear there. And then they find themselves in 2016 on the set of ” Marie Madeleine “, a film directed by Garth Davis where Phoenix embodies Jesus, and Mara, Mary Magdalene the sinner. And although they have the hair battle, and that they are dressed in burlap, the end of the shoot concludes with the beginning of a love. Mythical ? “In any case, interesting that their love is to be declared at this time, note the psychoanalyst Florence Lautrédou. Because Jesus, the son of God or not, was an apostle of the beautiful has paid with his person, has not fled he would have been able to do it, and who wanted to convey a message of humanity to an infinite power. A deep love the love to Mary Magdalene. He didn’t care about the in-dira-t-on, of what she meant to the other, what he liked, it was the purity and the beauty of this woman. A simplicity that can be found in Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara : this is a couple that gives the impression of living a relationship of serene and composed, self-sufficient and natural. They are satisfied with their trade, did not need to make a ton nor is it to demonstrate that histrionic. “

Live happy, live hidden ? In fact, no trace of it on the social networks of the two actors said to be in “their bubble” and made for the confinement to two. It must be said that the one and the other give the sensation of having found their alter-ego : even shyness to be a ” rebel “, the same taste for the dark gothic and the roles of the characters are tortured, even siblings-invasive (the older sister of Rooney, Kate, is also an actress, just like the older brother of Joaquin, River, died of a drug overdose in 1993), the same desire to reinvent themselves constantly. In 2010, Joaquin Phoenix claimed to want to stop his acting career and get started in the hip-hop, and featured his descent to hell in a faux-documentary directed by Casey Affleck (” I’m Still Here “). “What I prefer in the film is not necessarily the game,” explained Rooney Mara in interview. It is rather that we spend our time to learn, to gain skills and to learn new things about people. It is funny and exciting. “Authentic and not a show off, sincere and committed, the” Roenix “, would not the couple’s desirable at the moment ? “In any case, they give the impression of being connected on the four levels : sexual, emotional, mental and spiritual, finds Florence Lautrédou. Which currently, for many of us, is the ultimate dream. “