Torrado: “I Came to ask for a test to play in Europe”

The mexican Gerardo Torrado, who played in the Spanish football between 2000 and 2005, said on Sunday that be tested in Laliga, was an enriching experience because it “got stone” in the Second division and grew to get to Sevilla and Racing Santander.

Torrado began in the year 2000 in Tenerife, then went for Polideportivo Ejido, Sevilla and Racing Santander in a decisive moment of his career in which he established himself as one of the best midfielders of Mexico, a participant in three World Cups.

How do you see this long after its passage through Spain?

It was enriching that I lived in the Spanish football. I got to chop stone to Tenerife, I went to search, I came to ask for a test to be able to play in european football. Valoré every thing and I took advantage of every moment.

What way to remember the signing with the Ejido?

I won the chance to play with them and I’m grateful because it could have been truncated, hence my career by the covenant of the knights in Mexico. They opened for me so that I could continue playing and I catapulted him to then sign for the Seville and end my european adventure at Racing Santander.

What was the hardest part of being a foreign player in Spain?

The hardest thing was after he ascended to the Tenerife. Despite having been a starter in 38 of 42 games, I have not found a place in another club, which meant one of the most important challenges that I experienced in my career.

It was hard to turn everything around and find a computer that confided in me; continue to work despite the fact that I could stay without playing. That made me resilient. It was also hard to be in the Seville and I removed the tab for the quota of foreign. I decided not to leave and continue the training, despite not playing.

How he took those days?

I served to assess the environment in which I grew up, I spent many days alone and always remembered where I saw it, and the values that you instilled in me. It was valuable for me to realize how lucky he had been, after I had the opportunity to go to Santander, return to play and be a footballer, which is useful in a team.

What was the deal with the Spanish?

The player of Spain is very professional, and this is what I saw in my entire career. I had a good relationship with Luis Garcia when we play in Tenerife, with Mista, Pablo Alfaro, Javier Casquero,David Puddle, Curro Torres, Pierre Cherubino and others. I had the fortune of having good partners, excellent people such as Rafa Benitez and Ramon Plans, who gave me the opportunity in the Santander, and with whom I maintain a good friendship.

What influenced him as a person to play in Spain?

In addition to the friendships that I cultivate, I met many people from other countries. I had the opportunity to study marketing. In Seville I met people outside of football, something valuable. and thanked him for the experience of knowing a different culture. The food, although similar to that of Mexico, it was different.

How he got the account that you would have had better contracts if you had remained in Mexico?

I never saw it as an issue of money. Always saw it as a way to fulfill my dream and prove to me that he had the ability to play in a league competitive as the Spanish. When you do it without looking for the money in the end everything turns around and you see it offset by other sides.

I saw compensated by having good friendships, live in a culture that did not know, to know places that I would not have known if I hadn’t been there. Then I returned to Mexico and I had a good contract. One thing is not fought with the other. Many people will say that I spent years in which I was able to make more money, but I saw it as an investment, I was able to Polish my football, find people who enriched me and get to know other things.

Was it difficult to accept the withdrawal?

It was a grief that I experienced as a player and person. Throughout childhood, adolescence and youth I played football. Were 20-year career and when I left I moved the mat. I was grateful with what I had; I was always of the idea to commit myself to the maximum to the institution that I am confident in my and brought with engagement.

How do you think that will change the signings after the COVID-19?

Will have to see how the situation develops and how to recover the economies of this global pandemic. See how will be the relationship of the clubs with sponsors, how will the tv rights and that the clubs will dictate how much money you have pair to invest in for signing. That’s not what we know now, less when you’re outside of an institution.

Now many repeated that the footballers earn a lot and the doctors, bit How do you see that?

All professions are important. When there is a World cup are the players that generate excitement and entertainment for all people. Today are the doctors that will determine where we go and what will be the processes to get ahead of the pandemic all together. All professions are worthy and at some point take relevance.

Messi, for example, is a footballer of international stature, decisive in his team and his selection. He generates a lot of economic gain, the market is willing to pay.

Are you still training?

I like to do exercises. I don’t do it as an obligation, but I enjoy it. Make exercises functional, I have a pulley in my home, kettlebells, dumbbells, do push-ups, bars, I don’t like running, but yes jump rope. I like to ride a mountain bike, is one of the things that I could do when I played. Whenever I can I escape to some mountain to live on the adrenaline. I also play tennis.

How do you see your life about to turn 41 years old?

I can say that I sleep quiet. The things that I wanted to do as a football player did. I got the dreams that I had as a boy, I was able to represent my country in the World, in one of them I scored a goal, and I have the fortune of having a beautiful family with which to grow, share, and now educate the three jewels of children that I have.