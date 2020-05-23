Total War: Warhammer II, a character in tribute to Henry Cavill built-in to the game

Even if he has played Superman in the latest movies DC ComicsHenry Cavill has never been as much an icon of the pop culture that since it is Geralt of Riv in the series The Witcher. The actor is also very interested in the environment geek, who has already confessed his love for the figurines Warhammer and Total War: Warhammer II.



The Creative Assembly has obviously very much enjoyed the remarks of the comedian, and he makes a beautiful tribute in The Warden and The Paunchthe last DLC launched this week. Players can in fact cross a character referred to as Cavill, which has skills such as White Wolfa reference to the nickname of Geralt. The director of development Richard Aldridge confirmed that it was a easter egg in the columns of PCGamesN.

Personally, I love nothing more than to give life to the world of Warhammer, and like many of our fans, it is a pleasure to play with a new character or to paint one of my figures to the house. So, when I saw that a certain Mr. Cavill mentioned that he loved nothing more than to run Total War: Warhammer, or paint miniatures in his spare time, I thought it would be fun to incorporate it in one way or another in the game, as we have done with a number of developers in the past. You can even find me. With The Warden & The Paunch, it seemed like a good time to include Henry, and what better way than to have a powerful Loremaster of Hoeth at your side with a few special features to help you when starting a campaign as Eltharion.

Players should appreciate the reference, as Henry Cavill, who has not yet responded to this tribute.

