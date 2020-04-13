Tottenham puts the eye in mexican before possible departure of Harry Kane

England.- The increasingly feasible output Harry Kane of the rows of the Spurs the Tottenham is about, so that the directors box in london would be interested in the services of one of the best attackers mexicans today in the person of Raúl Alonso Jiménez.

In accordance with the publication made by the Mail London talks about the possibility that the Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy, is already approving the sale of Kane for £ 200 million ($250 million), the Manchester United to alleviate the financial concerns of the club, given in full pandemic coronavirus.

AP



Such a situation would open the doors to the mexican striker Raul Jimenez, whose name has been mentioned and is one of the favorites of Jose Mourinho, technical Spurs. The value of the current mexican element of the Wolverhampton round to $ 45 million, so that still would have enough money to the Tottenham to your financial rescue.

