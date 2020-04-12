Tottenham to promote the sale of Harry Kane by 227 MDE to heal finance

As well as has several teams around the world, Tottenham facing the crisis by coronaviruses and you will see damaged their pockets in case of not improving the situation. The Spurs they would seek to sell to Harry Kane the next summer, and stabilise economically after the construction of their new stadium, and disbursed more than 100 million euros in signings, with the current possibility of the cancellation of the season Premier League.

According to the british Daily Mail, Daniel Levy, leader of the club tazaría to Kane in most of 227 million euros and facilitate their departure to Manchester United as it has been speculated from some windows of transfers.

All as a result of the loan payable to the new Tottenham Stadium that would have cost more than a billion euros as well as the recent signings of Tanguy NdombeleSteven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon.

The € 227 million that would Tottenham become the captain of the English selection in the most expensive player of the history on Neymar (222 MDE), according to figures handled by the means cited; in the past, Harry has already expressed their desire to leave the club in search of titles.

ALSO YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN: HUGO SANCHEZ: ‘HE DID NOT RULE OUT DIRECTING IN THE MLS’