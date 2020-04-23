Tottenham would turn to Raul Jimenez in the most expensive transfer for a mexican

Raúl Jiménez has highlighted in its passage through the Woverhampton of the Premier Leagueto such a degree that it has indicated an interest in the Tottenham that leads Jose Mourinho for getting their services.

According to a report by the portal Football365, the Spurs would you be willing to pay 47 million 621 thousand 545 dollars to hire Jimenez.

In case of pay this figure, the attacker emerged in the America, will regain the first place in terms of signings more expensive for players mexicanos, which currently holds Hirving Lozano, by whom the Napoli paid 45 million 460 thousand 448 dollars PSV in order to have the Chucky in their rows.

Prior to the movement of Lozano of the Eredivisie the Series, Jimenez had the record, with 41 million 121 thousand 886 dollars, when the Wolves they got their letter to the Benfica.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: BRAITHWAITE: ‘AGUIRRE HAS A BIG HEART AND IS A TRAINER SPECIAL’