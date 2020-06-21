Toulouse. Back after three months of closure, the movie theaters, we offer a true festival !

There is something for all tastes, from animation for children to horror movies, by the way of biopics, comedies, historical films or adventure films. A true festival ! If the 22 of June saw the return of almost all of the films present on the poster until the date of the detention, closing of any way this support was unimaginable, however, of 24 of June, many of the new productions are the pediment of the dark corridors.

Times of welcome from the June 22,

How not to be cited first of all, the last opus of Martin Provost : The Good wife, succulent and squeaky social comedy in the moment of machismo triumphant. Where is the question of private schools, aimed at training the youth to the condition of a perfect wife : enslaved in all areas, a good housekeeper as a good cook. Juliette Binoche, inimitable director of bcbg of one of these institutions, Edouard Baer, also alone, Yolande Moreau, the noted master of the cuisine, lunar howl of laughter, and Noémie Lvovsky priceless nun psycho, so of cerberus a guarantor for the good conduct of the students, are at the heart of this comedy.

History lovers will rush in behind the scenes of The Appeal of 18 June 1940, to see the De Gaulle Gabriel Le Bomin with Lambert Wilson in the role of the Great Charles. From 5/6 years of age, the animated film Dan Scanlon : In front, is especially and warmly recommended, because it does not touch the genius of PIXAR, able like no other to humanize its characters by propelling them in an emotional record without equal.

With The Grandfather Of Babysitting Philippe Guillard invites us to a war of the worlds cry of laughter between the two grandparents irresistible : Gérard Lanvin, Olivier Marchal.

The Call of the jungle Chris Sanders is a film adaptation of one of the most famous novels of the youth of the entire history of world literature. A true success story to the attention of all.

For the younger generations and beyond, Stephen Gaghan puts us in the footsteps of the famous veterinarian who speaks to animals, in a new opus full of action, suspense and of course, full of humor : The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle with Robert Downey Jr in the title role. An indisputable success ! Not to forget : A Mermaid in Paris, the Invisible Man, A Son, Sonic the Movie, Radioactive, The Case of Richard Jewel, etc

New post-confinement of June 24,

We are waiting with impatience not hidden. So here are some of the outputs that are going to make One of our choice as soon as this June 24. And first of all The Shadow of Stalinthe latest release of Agnieszka Holland. In this biopic that the film evokes the work of british journalist Gareth Jones, presumably killed in their young thirties have revealed the massacre, organized by the soviet power of the Ukrainian peasants in the 30 years of the last century : the sinister, the Holodomor (7 million casualties in total !). It is the movie hit of this ” back to school “. With James Norton in the lead role.

A change of environment, with the movie of the tandem Frédéric Fonteyne and Anne Paulicevich. Portray Sarah Forest, Noémie Lvovsky and Annabelle Lengronne in a social reality drama follows the lives of three French who passes all the days of the border to “work” in a house near the belgian, in the transformation of the The daughters of joy. A movie of a clear policy on the reality of prostitution. No person under twelve years of age, with warning !

Run to see the animation film of south korea We, the dogs… Certainly that you do not put the human being on a pedestal, but through the ” man’s best friends “, too often abandoned in the forest, Oh Sung-yoon and Lee Choon-Baek is plotted a possible path in our pursuit of happiness is universal. A beautiful parable (from 6 years).

As you take the time to cater for all tastes, lovers of excitement will be in heaven with The Devil Inside the filmmaker of singapore Pearry Reginald Teo. A case of exorcism of a nightmare, totally creepy.

HuntingThe american Craig Zobel, offers us a remake of the bloody Hunting of count Zaroff. Suffice it to say that the flow of adrenaline in this man hunt for the rich executives. This movie claims itself as a violent satire of american society. Act !

Here is a first look of what awaits us in a couple of days. Not to mention the happiness, unique, irreplaceable, laugh, cry, tremble or shiver together, in full communion in the heart of these dark rooms that are the only true temples of cinema. Spread the word !

Robert Pénavayre