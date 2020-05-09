Tour “Courage” : Céline Dion bright despite the penalty

Celine Dion has beautiful having recently lost his mother, it is with a lot of light she has chosen to honor his memory Tuesday night in Montreal. “Rene gave me all the tools to do the job. My mother gave me the strength “.

Return to the Bell Centre to give the last two concerts that she had been forced to postpone last fall because of a virus, the singer was quick to mention the” event less happy, “which brought him also to the city : the funeral for the one that we affectionately called” Maman Dion, ” her mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, passed away on January 17.

“This week, with my family, in privacy, we will pay tribute to this strong woman and that is so important in my life… I thank you for all your words. I know that she was also the mother of many Quebecers. “

“I want her to be proud of his daughter and all the team that surrounds me, continued with the diva. I am certain that what she wants now, is that you, the public who love it so much, spend a super nice evening. “

And this is what they offered to the thousands of spectators who filled the room. The singer has radiated for two hours, in spite of some problems of micro, which forced her to stop for a few moments. But obviously very comfortable ” at home “, the star has much humor the crowd by improvising a few dance moves, time for a technician to arrange his tool. “Kessé that you want I to say to you ? We had gotten a lemon ! “, she exclaimed, wholesale quebec.

Despite the mini-storm that descended on Montreal in the morning, the spectators were particularly shaped in the evening. And when Celine Dion opened the festivities with It’s All Coming Back To Me Now shortly after 20 h, wearing his now famous red dress, glittering, a thunder of shouts and applause were heard.

“I don’t know if it was a gift for you this morning, but it was for my family : the snow. What a timing ! Is this what it was necessary ? It may not be. But it was really very beautiful, ” said the artist, 51-year-old.

As for standing ovations, they were long and numerous, especially after The Prayer (beautiful and operatic solo), My Heart Will Go On (spectacular thanks to the drones) and All By Myselfduring which Celine Dion we received some vocal improvisations inédites just before attacking the famous note that reserve chills every opportunity.

It was the third concert of the Courage World Tour which we were, after Ottawa, in October, and Montreal in November. We have not observed any major change, if there is a relaxation even greater. When Celine Dion walks down the stage at the start of the show on In another world, it is impossible to pass over in silence the confidence that she exudes with every step.

In regards to his voice, powerful, fair and clear, she said this during all the representation, up to frequencies unsuspected a few times (All the blues are written for you, Lady Marmalade).

And when Celine Dion takes the time to say on stage that his Courage World Tour is “well received” everywhere “, there is no difficulty to believe it. His show is made to appeal to the masses. Failing to explore his most recent English album, she prefers to combine the old success, safe values like The Power of Love, Is it enough to love and Theove Can Move Mountains. Disk Courage, it interprets only the title piece and Imperfections.

Celine Dion will give its sixth and final concert at the Bell Centre on Wednesday night, a 20-h. a Few tickets are still available, confirms evenko.