Tour of Spain 1985 – Pedro Delgado trap Millar

For this 40th edition, the whole platoon had a thought for Alberto Fernandez, who disappeared at the exit of a turn cursed in December of last year. Pedro Delgado, the co-leader of the team Gin MG-Orbea, has is the biggest transfer of the entire history of a cycling Spanish in search of stars : twenty million pesetas. The young rider hoped to furnish his track record with a run of first plan. Other Spanish riders had the favours of the public, such as Pedro Muñoz, author of a good performance at Paris-Nice, Julian Gorospe, eternal aspirant to the glory, Pello Ruiz Cabestany winner of the Tour of the Country-Basque, Faustino Ruperez, Jose Recio, Vicente Belda and Eduardo Chozas. On the side of foreign participation, we noted the presences of the irish Sean Kelly, the title-holder Eric Caritoux, Pascal Simon, the hero unhappy of the Tour 1983, Peter Winnen, Giambattista Baronchelli, Luis Herrera & “Pacho” Rodríguez. However, we could report the first involvement of American runners and the Soviet union.

Bert Oosterbosch has won the prologue of 5.6 km to Valladolid 8 seconds in front of a young neo-professional : Miguel Indurain. The best of the favorites, Ruiz-Cabestany, concluded this time in 7th position 14”.

For the first step,Eddy Planckaert won his first bouquet on this Vuelta in a sprint in front of Castaing and Devos.

But, the next day, the long and healthy step towards Orense, Miguel Indurain took the lead in the overall while Kelly has won the stage. Bert Oodterbach lost 20’33”. 3rd in the overall in the morning, Duclos-Lassalle has experienced the same misfortune. From the top of its 20 years, Indurain became the most yellow jersey wearer of the leader.

After the success in supplier of Gianbattista Baronchelli in Saint-Jacques-de-Compostelle and the second bouquet to Eddy Planckaert in a sprint to Lugo, the fourth step has known an incredible event with an unruly dog who broke into the squad and has broken two competitors, Jaime Salva and Ludo Lood which have been seriously affected. Federico Echave took a brilliant victory in Oviedo with no significant change in the general classification.

The 6th stage ended at the summit of Lagos de Covadonga. This arrival has sounded the death-knell of the hopes of the young Indurain, still too soft for this type of effort. He lost 13 minutes in the adventure. Lucho Herrera has triggered the hostilities at the foot of Lagos with in its wake : Parra, Rodriguez, Muñoz, Delgado, Ruiz Cabestany, Piño and Millar. While the young British imposed a large rate, Delgado attacked two kilometres from the summit. Pedro won with 12 seconds on Millar. Caritoux was unable to follow the climbers and has sold more than three minutes.

For the seventh step, five passes await riders between Cangas de Onis and the resort of Alto Campoo. In the Palombera classified in 1st category, the Colombian Samuel Cabrera started the fight with in his wheel Millar, Agudelo, Pacho Rodriguez and Ruiz Cabestany. By contrast, the winner of the eve Delgado has missed the call so Cabestany, in a good team-mate, has not participated in this breakaway. Agudelo was the most dashing in the final in a group of four with Millar, Cabrera and Ruiz Cabestany, who took the leader’s jersey for 6 seconds on Millar. Delgado has known a big day-without losing 3’49” to drop to 11th in the general classification.

Then, the arrivals at Tabacalera, and at Balneario de Panticosa, have helped Ángel Camarillo after a breakaway river and Fons De Wolf to lift the arm. The Belgian has dropped Fishmonger far from the finish. Hard these two stages, the peloton has finished with more than 6 and 19 minutes late.

Then, The 10° step between Sabiñanigo and Tremp, also involved five passes. In the third ascent, 8 riders managed Martin Ramirez, Kelly, Millar, Piño, “Pacho Rodriguez, Ivanov, Parra and Baronchelli. The two riders of the team Orbea-Gin MG Pedro Delgado, and Ruiz Cabestany were in second group. They have not revised the head of the race until The finish. Sean Kelly has shown the most swift while Millar took the orders of the head of the race with a 24″ lead over Cabestany, author with Delgado, a much better second half of the race, losing about thirty seconds.

“Pacho” Rodríguez has done a performance in winning the 11th and 12th steps. In the mountain stage to Andorra, it has resolved the sprint a group of six with Caritoux, Ruiz-Cabestany, Delgado, Parra, and Pino. Millar and st arrived with a delay of 14 seconds. In the time trial of stage 12 in the coast between Andorra and Pal, Millar has done a 10″ of the colombian. It has, therefore, widened the gap on Delgado and Ruiz Cabestany. The latter has dropped more than a minute 30.

José Recio has won a solitary stage 14 ànSan Quirico de Tarrasa. Then, in Albacete, Sean Kelly won the sprint ahead of Castaing and Dejonckheere.

In Alcalá de Henares, Isidro Juárez resisted the return to the squad after 252 kilometres of the race to win.

During the against-the-shows indivufuel of 42 km around of Alcala de Henares, Pello Ruiz Cabestany has regained its splendour by winning the stage. He beat 37 seconds Rodriguez and 40 seconds Millar. Delgado has been in the hard of granting 2’15”.

The 18th stage to Segovia where it is native, has marked the history of The Vuelta. While José Recio has opened the road and crossed only the first difficulties, Pedro Delgado attacked in the descent of the col de Cotos. Then, he made the junction with his compatriot in the lead. In the peloton, nobody has helped the continuation of team Millar. In the end, the Scots lost 6’50” and has relinquished his leader’s jersey on the eve of the arrival.

Finally, the Soviet Vladimir Malakov has picked up in the sprint the last step in Salamanca before Dejonckheere and Kelly.

Photo : bicicletasantiguas.bike