Tourist Sites : those that open, those who are open and those that are allowed to open

A a prefectoral order dated may 15, authorises by way of derogation to the opening of libraries and libraries of the department, as well as museums and other historic places, provided that they comply with the implementation for staff and visitors, or users, of the measures of protection essential to prevent the spread of the virus.
These openings are permitted, on a case-by-case basis, on the basis of these three criteria that must be cumulative, that is to say that the satisfaction of one, or even two criteria out of three is not enough :
- General health Situation of the department in which is located the museum or the monument
- Capacity of the museum or the monument to implement for its staff members and its visitors the protection measures necessary for the prevention of the spread of the virus
- Attendance of the place of nature very largely local, in order to avoid the reopening of the museum, the monument does not attract too much of travelling, particularly by public transport.
Some places, like the gardens of Apremont-sur-Allier, the prieuré d’orsan in Maisonnais, Centre, contemporary ceramics The Terminal, to Henrichemont, or even the House of the water, Neuvy-sur-Barangeon, are already open.
Others will benefit from this bridge of the Ascension to welcome their first visitors, as the castle of Pesselières.
Finally, some sites have set the date for their reopening in the next few days.
Musée Marguerite Audoux, in Sainte-Montaine
OPEN
Apremont-sur-Allier : floral park (exhibition space and castle)
Avord : Aeronautical sector : (only on reservation at the 06.85.71.36.62 Saturday and Sunday morning)
Belleville-sur-Loire : Maison de Loire du Cher
Čulan : castle fortress Čulan
Jalognes : park and castle of Pesselières
Jussy-Champagne : castle of Jussy
The Terminal (Henrichemont) : Centre For Contemporary Ceramics Of The Terminal
Neuilly-en-Sancerre : Mary’s garden
Neuvy-sur-Barangeon : House Water (outside the pond)
Maisonnais : gardens of the prieuré d’orsan
Sainte-Montaine : Musée Marguerite Audoux
Vierzon : museum of the esplanade of the Society-French (on rendez_vous only)
OPENING FRIDAY, MAY 29
Ainay-le-Vieil : castle of Ainay-le-Vieil
Oizon : castle of glass
OPENING SATURDAY, MAY 30
Meillant : castle of Meillant
OPENING MONDAY, JUNE 2,
The Guerche-sur-l gave him : interpretation centre of La Tuilerie
Nançay : gallery Capazza
Vierzon : espace Maurice-Rollinat
The tourist office of Bourges has re-opened its doors
Cultural venues in which the opening is permitted
MUSEUMS
Argent-sur-Sauldre, Museum of Occupations
Aubigny-sur-Nère : Of the Auld Alliance (formerly the museum of Stone-Rake) ; galerie François 1er
Beffes : Heritage site of the Lime
Belleville-sur-Loire : CIP nuclear power Plant
Boulleret : rural museum Mobasser
Germigny-the Free : museum of the Forge
Graçay : museum of the photo
Grossouvre : space Metal – Hall of Groussouvre
The Terminal (Henrichemont) : Pottery museum ; a small museum on the funny side
The Terminal / Morogues : museum of Vasil-Ivanoff
La Chapelle-d’angillon : museum Alain-Fournier
La Celle-Condé : Sitazin – the living Museum of the Donkey of France
Maisonnais : press centre
Mehun-sur-Yevre : pole of the Porcelain
Nançay : pole Star
Neuvy-sur-Barangeon : museum historimage Federation National Andre-Maginot
Plou : eco-museum of rural Work field Rogue (outside mare)
Quincy : Villa Quincy
Saint-Georges-sur-la-Prée : museum of the Ochre ; museum of the Silk Thread
Saint-Hilaire-en-Lignières : barn with stained Glass ; the museum of Arts and Traditions Peasant, château du Plaix
Saint-Jeanvrin : museum Michel-Langlois
Sancerre : Maison des Sancerre
Sancoins : park of contemporary sculptures of the Donjon de Jouy
Touchay : Aeronautical museum of the Berry
Vailly-sur-Saudre : grange pyramidale ; museum rétromécanique of the stronger Country
Vierzon : museum of Vierzon ; museum of the communal Ovens
HISTORIC PLACES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Blancafort : castle of Blancafort
Bruère-Allichamps : abbey of Noirlac ; Châteaufer
Châteauneuf-sur-Cher : castle of Châteauneuf-sur-Cher
Drevant : Priory of Drevant ; archaeological site.
Germigny-the Free : Château-Renaud
La Chapelle-d’angillon : castle of la Chapelle-d’angillon
The Guerche-sur-l gave him : manor Chézelles
Le Châtelet : abbey Puyferrand
Léré : collégiale Saint-Martin (outside the crypt)
Massay : abbey Saint-Martin
Mehun-sur-Yevre : castle Charles VII
Menetou-Couture : castle of Menetou-Couture ; abbey of Fontmorigny
Menetou-Salon : castle and domain of Menetou-Salon
Mornay-Berry : castle of The Grand Court
Morogues : castle of Maupas
Neuvy-Deux-Clochers : Tower Vesvre
Plaimpied-Givaudins : abbey Saint-Martin
Sancerre : tower of the Fiefs
Venesmes : lime kiln
