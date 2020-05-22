Tourist Sites : those that open, those who are open and those that are allowed to open

A a prefectoral order dated may 15, authorises by way of derogation to the opening of libraries and libraries of the department, as well as museums and other historic places, provided that they comply with the implementation for staff and visitors, or users, of the measures of protection essential to prevent the spread of the virus.

These openings are permitted, on a case-by-case basis, on the basis of these three criteria that must be cumulative, that is to say that the satisfaction of one, or even two criteria out of three is not enough :

General health Situation of the department in which is located the museum or the monument Capacity of the museum or the monument to implement for its staff members and its visitors the protection measures necessary for the prevention of the spread of the virus Attendance of the place of nature very largely local, in order to avoid the reopening of the museum, the monument does not attract too much of travelling, particularly by public transport.

Some places, like the gardens of Apremont-sur-Allier, the prieuré d’orsan in Maisonnais, Centre, contemporary ceramics The Terminal, to Henrichemont, or even the House of the water, Neuvy-sur-Barangeon, are already open.

Others will benefit from this bridge of the Ascension to welcome their first visitors, as the castle of Pesselières.

Finally, some sites have set the date for their reopening in the next few days.

OPEN

Apremont-sur-Allier : floral park (exhibition space and castle)

Avord : Aeronautical sector : (only on reservation at the 06.85.71.36.62 Saturday and Sunday morning)

Belleville-sur-Loire : Maison de Loire du Cher

Čulan : castle fortress Čulan

Jalognes : park and castle of Pesselières

Jussy-Champagne : castle of Jussy

The Terminal (Henrichemont) : Centre For Contemporary Ceramics Of The Terminal

Neuilly-en-Sancerre : Mary’s garden

Neuvy-sur-Barangeon : House Water (outside the pond)

Maisonnais : gardens of the prieuré d’orsan

Sainte-Montaine : Musée Marguerite Audoux

Vierzon : museum of the esplanade of the Society-French (on rendez_vous only)

OPENING FRIDAY, MAY 29

Ainay-le-Vieil : castle of Ainay-le-Vieil

Oizon : castle of glass

OPENING SATURDAY, MAY 30

Meillant : castle of Meillant

OPENING MONDAY, JUNE 2,

The Guerche-sur-l gave him : interpretation centre of La Tuilerie

Nançay : gallery Capazza

Vierzon : espace Maurice-Rollinat

The tourist office of Bourges has re-opened its doors

Cultural venues in which the opening is permitted

MUSEUMS

Argent-sur-Sauldre, Museum of Occupations

Aubigny-sur-Nère : Of the Auld Alliance (formerly the museum of Stone-Rake) ; galerie François 1er

Beffes : Heritage site of the Lime

Belleville-sur-Loire : CIP nuclear power Plant

Boulleret : rural museum Mobasser

Germigny-the Free : museum of the Forge

Graçay : museum of the photo

Grossouvre : space Metal – Hall of Groussouvre

The Terminal (Henrichemont) : Pottery museum ; a small museum on the funny side

The Terminal / Morogues : museum of Vasil-Ivanoff

La Chapelle-d’angillon : museum Alain-Fournier

La Celle-Condé : Sitazin – the living Museum of the Donkey of France

Maisonnais : press centre

Mehun-sur-Yevre : pole of the Porcelain

Nançay : pole Star

Neuvy-sur-Barangeon : museum historimage Federation National Andre-Maginot

Plou : eco-museum of rural Work field Rogue (outside mare)

Quincy : Villa Quincy

Saint-Georges-sur-la-Prée : museum of the Ochre ; museum of the Silk Thread

Saint-Hilaire-en-Lignières : barn with stained Glass ; the museum of Arts and Traditions Peasant, château du Plaix

Saint-Jeanvrin : museum Michel-Langlois

Sancerre : Maison des Sancerre

Sancoins : park of contemporary sculptures of the Donjon de Jouy

Touchay : Aeronautical museum of the Berry

Vailly-sur-Saudre : grange pyramidale ; museum rétromécanique of the stronger Country

Vierzon : museum of Vierzon ; museum of the communal Ovens

HISTORIC PLACES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Blancafort : castle of Blancafort

Bruère-Allichamps : abbey of Noirlac ; Châteaufer

Châteauneuf-sur-Cher : castle of Châteauneuf-sur-Cher

Drevant : Priory of Drevant ; archaeological site.

Germigny-the Free : Château-Renaud

La Chapelle-d’angillon : castle of la Chapelle-d’angillon

The Guerche-sur-l gave him : manor Chézelles

Le Châtelet : abbey Puyferrand

Léré : collégiale Saint-Martin (outside the crypt)

Massay : abbey Saint-Martin

Mehun-sur-Yevre : castle Charles VII

Menetou-Couture : castle of Menetou-Couture ; abbey of Fontmorigny

Menetou-Salon : castle and domain of Menetou-Salon

Mornay-Berry : castle of The Grand Court

Morogues : castle of Maupas

Neuvy-Deux-Clochers : Tower Vesvre

Plaimpied-Givaudins : abbey Saint-Martin

Sancerre : tower of the Fiefs

Venesmes : lime kiln

