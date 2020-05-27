Towards a re-opening of the theatres from June 2 ? Franck Riester details the terms and conditions (VIDEO)

Aficionados of culture could they soon find soon the way of the show rooms ? It is, in any case, what seemed to announce that the minister of Culture on 26 may. Guest in the morning with France info, Franck Riester was again referred to a possible reopening of the theaters for the beginning of July, but it has also evoked a maturity closest to the show rooms, while giving details on the terms and conditions of this perspective. The appointment is given on Thursday may 28, during a Defence council at the end of which the Prime minister will speak to a series of announcements, including the reopening of bars and restaurants, is a few days of phase 2 of the déconfinement, scheduled for 2 June.

A progressive reopening from June ?

This Tuesday, Franck Riester preparing the ground (cultural), asking if we could “go further in the déconfinement” in this area. It must be said that in the past few months, the sector is widely felt, in spite of the measures announced in favor of the seasonal workers in particular. “For theatres that we are working on re-opening from July 1st or early July”, stated the minister. “For show rooms, we try to say ‘May be, we may think to re-open progressively from June'”, said Franck Riester, before prevent : “This is not decided, but these are scenarios on which we are working (…) Only gradually, some

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Didier Raoult : its heavy-handed response to criticism, “The people think like me ! You want to make a poll between Olivier Véran and me ?”

The name of the earth (Canal+) : the incredible destiny of the film with Guillaume Canet

Excluded. Johnny Hallyday and Catherine Deneuve : the secrets of their relationship revealed

Tandem (France 3) : Stéphane Blancafort and Alexandre Varga have played both lovers of Cécile Bois (Candice Renoir), and Gwendoline Hamon (Cassandra) !

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 1 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)

“data-reactid=”23″>Didier Raoult : its heavy-handed response to criticism, “The people think like me ! You want to make a poll between Olivier Véran and me ?”

The name of the earth (Canal+) : the incredible destiny of the film with Guillaume Canet

Excluded. Johnny Hallyday and Catherine Deneuve : the secrets of their relationship revealed

Tandem (France 3) : Stéphane Blancafort and Alexandre Varga have played both lovers of Cécile Bois (Candice Renoir), and Gwendoline Hamon (Cassandra) !

Harry Potter and the deathly hallows part 1 (TF1) : Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… What became of the young students of Hogwarts ? (PHOTOS)