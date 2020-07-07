Towards the future : the search for the father in the world of the elves (Blu-ray, DVD and VOD)

Artistic Note : (3,5/5)

Synopsis

Ian and Barley Lightfoot lost his father very early. Living on the outskirts of the city populated by fantastic creatures (elves, trolls, goblins, or unicorns), but the magic ancestral has gradually disappeared. The two young brothers set out to fetch her on board of his van, Guinevere, in the hope of spending one last day with his father…

• Original Title : Forward

• Support test : Blu-ray

• Genre : animation, fantasy

• Year : 2020

• Achievement : Dan Scanlon

• Cast: voices (VO) Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong, Gray, Griffin, Tracey Ullman, George Psarras of voice (VF), Thomas Solivérès, Pio Marmaï, Juliette Degenne, Maïk Darah, Gilles Morvan, Laëtitia Lefebvre, Frédérique Tirmont, laurent Morteau

• Duration : 1 h 42 min 21

• Video Format : 16/9

• Film format : 2,39/1

• Subtitles : French, Dutch, English

• Sound tracks : DTS-HD MA 7.1 English – Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 French – DTS-HD HR 5.1, English – Dolby Digital 5.1-Dutch, flemish – DD 2.0 English Audio

• Bonus VOST in the Blu-ray of the film : audio commentary with Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae In search of a story (9 min 21) – The citizens of New Mushroomton (10 mn 08) – trailer

• Bonus VOST in the Blu-ray supplements : The fire within (7 min 35) – The dragon (6 min 31) – The magi of the music (6 ‘ 31) – The Fantasy is our destiny (2 min 29) – six deleted scenes with introduction by Dan Scanlon (29 min 27) : “innarrêtable “, the training, the fast food association, the warning of the trees, the sirens – trailers and promotions : The magical stones (2 mins 54) – Worldpre-trailer (1 min 53) – I think, trailer american (2 min 33) – trailer japanese (2 min 05) – Legacy, trailer in Ukrainian (2 min 32) – Memories, trailers and Spanish (1 min 51)

• Publisher : Disney and Pixar

Comment artistic

3D animation film produced by Pixar, Before obviously it was to be expected given the reputation of the company. Technically there is nothing wrong with it : beautiful images, the colors are bright, the animation is fluid and natural, the landscape impressive, the physical characterization of impeccable character, sound mixing spectacular and attractive (although there are lamenting the absence of Dolby Atmos…), live music by Jeff and Mychael Danna. The scenario is, according to co-author and the director of the film, Dan Scanlon, with a connotation of autobiographical character, as it is based on the disappearance of the father of the filmmaker when he was very young, and the desire to know who could be the father unknown. The subject of the sentence, rather rare in the genre, as was discussed in the brilliant way in Coconut in 2017. The argument / drama about the need to cry, necessary step to move forward, it is only transposed to this animation in a magical world where anything is possible when it becomes, as Ian, a good magician. In the crisis of adolescence and the search for the roots of the family, Before if you have any of the quest of the conventional story implemented in an imaginary world very of the united states, where the magic has been supplanted by modern technology (electricity, rent, etc) and creatures (the dragon, the unicorn or the cyclops) are won by the anthropomorphism. If the plot is based on a serious theme, the story is obvious, however, a classic cocktail of action, humour and emotion : there is something for all tastes. Far from exploiting the full potential drama of his object, Before the yields of the needs of the narrative of the show to be fertile in incidents, which often neglects the psychological dimension of the search of the two brothers. The two brothers, and his “half-father” would be very difficult, to the delight of large and small, to complete their mission, which is marked by the sequence of actions to be effective, but not without allusions (reference to the continuous opening of the first Indiana Jones, for example). A little self-righteous, animation Before it is a the fantasy fort entertaining, colorful and attractive, which communicates humanistic values to estimate. It will not be unforgettable, this film is a family show perfectly recommended.

Technical comments

Image : copy HD, definition flawless as carried out by the team, with a Master’s degree in 4K (UHD available in the united states !), textures beautifully rendered, excellent contrast, regardless of the light levels, the calibration, the sumptuous and bright, warm colors in shades of subtly nuanced, compression impeccable

Your : mix of English 7.1 (without Dolby Atmos or DTS-X like in the movies, except in the UHD-american !), the dialogue clear in the center, high dynamic with the use of the efficiency of the LFE, spatialization open and enveloping, with a spectacular atmosphere in the surrounds, the music-very much in value ; VF also in 7.1, but in DDP, excellent dynamics, the dubbing is clean and balanced, spatial extent

Our opinion

Image : (4/5)

Sound mix : (4/5)

Bonus : (3/5)

Packing : (3/5)

IMDb : https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7146812/

