TPMP compared to Britney Spears, Cyril Hanouna lied to him

Generally, the columnists, the most recurrent are those that support the theme of the show and Cyril Hanouna. The other make a few appearances and then they find that the program does not meet their expectations. If you are not in search of buzz, money or a little fame, Not Touch My Position will be clearly not made for you. François Viot also could see that the presenter was a liar.

François Viot believed in the dream sold by Cyril Hanouna

When the work is monotonous, it must diversify in order not to fall into a downward spiral that can affect your morale in the long term. François Viot, therefore, had chained the leisure and the business, but he needed a little challenge. The presenter of the TPMP had therefore stepped up efforts to convince him to join the “band” around the table, and he was able to give his agreement.

Unfortunately, François Viot had an experience quite disastrous, because it was according to him totally dressed as Britney Spears .

. He has not appreciated the episode of the chocolate since he has been baptized like other columnists and annoyance quickly took over.

The former columnist appreciates the ” déconnade “, it is perfectly possible to take a step back from the media, but he did not intend to be treated that way.

Because of this, for François Viot, TPMP is clearly humiliating and it appears that he has passed the age of its games.

I have a certain career, even if I like the déconnade. But then it turns out that it is the humiliation, and, me, I have passed the age of make pot of flowers.

Of about quite virulent against TPMP

It was during an interview granted to Focus on the Screen as he was able to share his about quite virulentbut it is not necessarily the only one to think it. Other chroniclers have clearly deserted the table, and you can still see the same faces. Yet, the hearings are at the appointment, and the program has been validated by the group of C8 to three additional years.

My happiness, it was the ‘spirit of band’ of the program. I’ve always known a Cyril benevolent, fraternal, distributing the light to his chroniclers, but I have not found this Cyril-there.

With these about, you understand quickly that the presenter of the TPMP no longer the same and it can also run in this race at buzz as he tries to defend himself.

This is my truth, I was hurt by these behaviors. I was supposed to bring kindness and it is returned a little against me. I was a bit at the end, the pigeon, the beta. “Mr. Potato Head”.

Of course, some columnists like Gilles Verdez and Kelly Vedovelli have decided to release their beautiful words to the defense of their favorite host. The settlement of accounts should take on a magnitude extra with tonight’s broadcast with Baba. This will allow Cyril Hanouna to address other topics that the coronavirus.