Track of containment #24 : “déjà vu” for Beyoncé

There is no need to draw you a picture, the choice of the Already seen Beyoncé is of course due to its title, which echoes with our new reality, extra-repetitive. A kind of for music for the film A day without end in which Bill Murray relives a single day known as “groundhog” with the key being a beautiful love story with the gorgeous Andie MacDowell. That said, Already seen offers a transcript of the sense of ties in love and sex, which can only come in, too, echo with our new reality, very lonely for some.es. At what point are we gonna start banging my head against the wall, hoping to appear to be loved ?





From the intro, on which Beyoncé asks for a bass line and a hi-hat and then a 808 before starting a form of warm-up talk with Jay Z (featuring the song), the sensuality we knocks him out. The clip is of the same content : the opening is on the neck of Beyoncé dripping water/sweat, before his fist came pounding out the rhythm in the air. Propped in his chair, Jay Z watches from the corner of the eye. On Already seen, Beyoncé declares his love : “Baby, everywhere I go I see you/seeing your eyes, I smile/It is as if I breathed/I remember, desperately/I don’t want to compare nobody to you. Dude, I’m trying to restrain myself but I’m out of control/Your sensuality is so attractive that I can not pass.” And then, of course, the chorus in the form of a climax : “I know that I can’t turn the page/Since all I see is you/I don’t want no substitute/Baby I swear it’s the “already seen”.”

In the clip, the former Destiny’s Child breaks out in a choreography. A mounting hyper cut based on the rhythm of the piece accentuating the impression of maximum tension, acceleration. Through dance, Beyoncé expresses the madness resulting from an unfulfilled desire for the loved one gone, but also the re-conquest of self not to sink, in fact, just this madness. The Beyoncé injured is far from languishing in his bed. More the type to sweat on the dancefloor.

The pain in love

Now on his second solo album, B Day, released in 2006, Already seen could be the for his first huge tube solo Crazy in Lovereleased in 2003 on the album Dangerously in Love. The pieces are constructed in the same way, and share the same rhythm crazy that evokes in addition to the dances, lascivious, the sexual act itself. In addition to prove to us the master of choreography of Beyoncé already outside the norms, Crazy in Love and Already Seen meet both of the couple-star for a duet totally a caricature : Jay-Z, unperturbed, stroke while Beyoncé shimmying around him, trying desperately to attract his attention. Or maybe is it that the transcript imaged the pain in love, when the Other is detached…





Pus far on the album B Day, Irreplaceable offers a walk in love with acoustic guitar and vocal sugarcoated. But, unlike Already seen, Beyoncé went back to plumb. More about seeking attention with blows of the choreography 100 % sweat, place it in the phlegm spiteful : “You must not know me/I can have another you in a minute/to tell the truth, he will be there in a minute, baby/So don’t think for a moment that you are irreplaceable.” It has the merit of being clear.

