[Trailer ] “The Night”, a thriller in the night the French as romantic as it is political

Belleville as we have rarely seen it in the cinema, an original band signed Rone… The first film by Frédéric Farrucci is a “Drive” to the French, a thriller exciting night.

A young chauffeur VTC, chinese immigrants operated by the mafia in the neighborhood of Belleville, in Paris, dreams of escape in the company of a separator of melancholy. The night that unites them and, little by little, the hope of a getaway unites these two beings trapped in a world ubérisé. The massive exploitation of the body and of the individuals of our society is represented here as in the trap of a real mafia. Impossible to get out of the game if not the last bulwark against any policy of control – a story of love. The scenario The Night the use of a classical structure (the romance in the face of oppression) and codes that are easily identifiable (femme fatale, and car chases) in order to navigate through a social landscape, from the rich and inventing the film noir of the policy.

>> Read also : “The Night”, beautiful film about the ravages of the ubérisation and the situation of migrants

The trailer reminds Unit for your game night lights (neon, etc), electronic music (Rone) and his romantic spirit. Added to this is the presence of an entire chinese community of the neighborhood of Belleville in Paris, becoming part of a thriller sociological incarnate, a history of Uber, the chinese diaspora, and undocumented. It is, finally, the opportunity to discover Huo Guang, the first paper, and to (re) discover the talent of the actress, singer Camélia Jordana.

Room this Wednesday, June 15.