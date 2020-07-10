[Trailer] “Abu Leila”, a trip paranoid in the middle of the Sahara

(Live Movies)
The first film, Amin Sidi-Boumédiène will be released in theaters on the 15th of July next.
The first feature film by Amin Sidi-Boumédiène, entitled Abu Leila, he was selected for the Critics ‘ week last year. In the full algerian civil war in 1994, S. and Lotfi, two childhood friends in pursuit of a dangerous terrorist in the Sahara desert. During the road-movie, hypnotic, mental health S. will be questioned, even if the man is still convinced that you can find the famous Abu Leila. Your friend Lotfi, he, I only wish for one thing : to make him leave the capital.
A trip in the middle of the desert
On this trip paranoid in the middle of the desert, the two friends faced each other in last instance to their own violence. The cast of the thriller breathless : Lyes Salem (The Oranais), Samir El Hakim, Slimane Benouari, Azouz Abdelkader, Fouad Megiraga, Meriem Medjkane (Papicha) and Hocine Mokhtar. The film will be released on the 15th of July next.
