Trailer Bird Box : Sandra Bullock in the face of the mysterious creatures in the thriller Netflix – Actus Ciné

Check out the trailer for Bird Box, a new production of the Netflix scale. A thriller to cast a 5 star rating on a group of survivors faced with dangerous creatures. Online on the 21 December.

Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, John Malkovich and Jacki Weaver are gathered in front of the camera of the Danish Susanne Bier (winner of the Oscar for Best Film Foreign in 2011 for Revenge) in Bird Box. A survival horror in which a group tries to escape with dangerous creatures, having the ability to take the form of what everyone fears the most.

The trailer leaves room for the mystery around the form to take those creatures for before all to establish an atmosphere of apocalyptic. Everything is there : the deserted streets, violent phenomena and confusing, attacks out of the field… One thing is for sure : there is little chance that they all come out alive.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by Josh Malerman, the movie comes out on Netflix this December 21.