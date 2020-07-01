[Trailer] “Boys State”, the entertaining documentary about young people addicted to the political

Thousands of young texans gather the time of a week to build their own government from scratch.

It is the favourite of the festivals this year : Boys State he has already won the Grand Jury Prize for best documentary at Sundance and can be found in the race for the Academy Awards. Directed by Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine (who have previously worked on The Overnighters Eat 2014), the documentary focuses on a group of teenagers in Texas who come together to build a government from scratch. These thousands of high school students engaged, the time of a week, in a simulation exercise extremely developed. In this exciting race, several profiles stand out as Ben, an arch-conservative-loving Reagan and the oversized ego, or Steven, a progressive, spirit sons of mexican immigrants who stood by his convictions in the midst of a sea of red (republican).

“I’m a politics junkie”

The young, gifted texans define themselves as “politics junkies” and leave no room for opponents of female (a program for girls is done separately). Mainly white and conservative, they all applaud the slogan “Our masculinity shall not be infringed” (“Our masculinity should not be breached”) in a trailer as intriguing as terrifying. Following several profiles over the course of the electoral cycle dummy, Boys State does any party and will leave you to judge of the future of american politics.

Last collaboration between A24 and Apple, Boys State will be available on 31 July in a few cinemas and on August 14 on the platform.