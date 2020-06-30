[Trailer] “Chained” and “Beloved”, diptych poignant on a couple israeli

After being out at the Oscars, Yaron Shani book Chained and Beloveda powerful account of two voices.

After winning a special mention at the Camera d’or at the Cannes film festival in 2009 and an Oscar nomination for best foreign film for his film shock Ajamithe filmmaker, israeli Yaron Shani is back on screens this summer with an even more ambitious project. The work consists of a first film Chainedand then Belovedwho will come out a week apart.

>> Read also : “Fragrances”, a road-movie, olfactory quite bland

Through two opposing points of view, the double film tells the story of the existential crisis of a couple israeli with a side Rashi, a policeman, battle-hardened abruptly laid off from one day to the next after an affair conducted by the police of Tel-Aviv. On the other, Avigail his wife, a nurse, passionate person who tries as much as given to her role of mother, wife and worker.

In the Face of the instability of their relationship, the two characters are going to be away, ask questions, metamorphose. These first images that combine the two films give us an overview of the performance transcendent of Status Almagor and Eran Naim, then that one tells the story of the complexity of the male condition, and the other illustrates the emancipation of a woman through her inner desires.

Chained will be released in theaters on July 8, and Beloved the 15 July.