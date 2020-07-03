Trailer : Charlize Theron badass, mercenary and immortal in The Old Guard for Netflix

After Ryan Reynolds (mercenary billionaire 6 of the Metro) and Chris Hemsworth (mercenary fearless in Tyler Rake), it is the turn of Charlize Theron interpret… a mercenary in The Old Guard, a new action movie from Netflix. Thing ? This is not only be a tough guy, that she is part of a group of immortals who have to do everything to keep his secret.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Old Guard it is an adaptation of the comic of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. The trailer is effective and exciting, and next to Charlize Theron, who took a liking to the fighting (as has been shown in Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious), we are going to include Kiki Layne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Matthias Schoenaerts or Luca Marinelli.

The Old Guard will be available on Netflix on July 10 : nothing of that to give a boost in the movie of our state private blockbusters !

