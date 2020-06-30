[Trailer] “Crash,” Cronenberg’s is offering a new trailer for its re-release in cinemas

The sulphur Crash of Cronenberg, will be released in restored version in 4K in theaters, July 15.

Inspired by the eponymous novel by J. G. Ballard came out in 1973, Crash Cronenberg’s did not fail to interloquer the cannes public to its release in 1996, winning the special Jury prize. Story disturbing and audacious, the film focuses on James Ballard (James Spader) in which the couple is struggling and who finds a new passion to rekindle the flame : the car accidents. Obsessed by the injury, the man committed soon a flirt strange with the death.

A film erotic and psychological

David Cronenberg confided to Inrockuptibles when the film was released in 1996: “Looking at Crash with binoculars, you might get the impression that it is a couple as well as it should, which has been co-opted by the leader of a sect. But when you trade your binoculars against glasses, you can see that the film is much more complex. To understand this, it is more prudent to spread the frames psychological as we are used to see at the cinema.”

The casting also : Deborah Kara Unger, Holly Hunter, Elias Koteas and Rosanna Arquette. The film will come out in cinemas in a restored version in 4K by Carlotta on July 15.