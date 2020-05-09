Trailer Defending Jacob on Apple TV+ : Chris Evans ready to do anything to save his son – News Series

The new original series the highly anticipated Apple TV+, “Defending Jacob,” with Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and’jaeden Martell is revealed in a first trailer very dark…

On 24 April, Apple TV+ will make available to its subscribers Defending Jacob, his new original creation which is revealed in a first trailer. The series follows Andy Barber, deputy prosecutor from a small town in Massachusetts, which sees itself confronted with a terrible dilemma when his 14 year old son is accused of the murder of one of his classmates. Then he tries to justify, he discovers secrets that make one doubt…

Apple TV has relied on a cast of 5 stars for Defending Jacob with including Chris Evans, aka Captain America, who made here his first steps on the small screen. This will be an opportunity for him to demonstrate his acting talent, that we had been able to see in the film Mary, and move away from the image that it has gained with the franchise, Marvel. In front of him, we will be able to find’jaeden Martell, a young actor who made a name in It, and Michelle Dockery, discovery in Downton Abbey.