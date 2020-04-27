Trailer for Back to Zombieland : Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson are investing the White House ! – Actus Ciné

10 years after Welcome to Zombieland, here’s that landed his suite called Back to Zombieland ! Check out the first images of the film scheduled for release on 6 November 2019.

It took nearly 10 long years to be reunited on the big screen the quartet vicious killer of the undead, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone ! In Back to Zombieland, always directed by Ruben Fleischer, our heroes are still surviving in a post-apocalyptic world.

After having invested the White House completely abandoned, they are forced back on the road. They will then make the acquaintance of new survivors, including Madison, a young woman clumsily pulled by Zoey Deutch. We also find the casting of Rosario Dawson and Luke Wilson. Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray are also part of the experience in their own roles.

For the record, the first part was a plot in a world infested by zombies, where two men were trying to survive. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), the youngest, is terrified of being eaten alive. It is a sissy, but his prudence could save her life… Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), he is a hunter of zombies who no longer fears anything or anybody.

Armed with an assault rifle, he gives himself body and soul to the only mission that matters to him : find the latest copies of its cookies preferences, Twinkies, still available on the Earth. In their journey, the two survivors are joined by Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), two young girls. All now have two challenges that are impossible to meet : to face the zombies and learn to get along…

Released in November 2009, Welcome to Zombieland had brought in more than $ 102 million in revenue in the world. Note that the long film is written by the writers of Deadpool, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, supported by Dave Callaham, responsible for the script of Shang-Chi for Marvel Studios and Wonder Woman 1984 for DC.

