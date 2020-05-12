Trailer for Lost Transmissions, and the drama with Juno Temple and Simon Pegg

Gravitas Ventures has released the ‘Transmissions lost‘, the new drama with Simon Pegg, Juno Temple, Alexandra Daddario, Rosanna Arquette and Robert Schwartzman among others. Under the debut direction of Katharine O’brien, the trailer and the first poster are available below.

On the basis of actual events, when a music producer, acclaimed (Pegg) stops taking his medication for schizophrenia, his friends continue on the musical scene of Los Angeles to try to make it enter in a psychiatric hospital. However, they discover that the country’s health system does not work as well as it should.

The film was presented in avant-première at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where I received many commendations, in addition to another award as the best actor for Simon Pegg in DTLA Film Summer. Written by O’brien itself, the film presents the production of Filip Jan Rymesza for Royal Road Entertainment, Tory Lenosky for Pulse Films, Al Di to Underlying Tension and Olga Kagan. On the other hand, Thomas Benski and Brian Levy of Pulse Films, Bo Year, Alan Li, Katharine O’brien and Robert Schwartzman are the executive producers.

The film will be premiering in the us theatrical and VOD this march 13.

