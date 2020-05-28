Trailer for Predator : Hunting Grounds – Schwarzy is now available in the game

Announced as a future DLC a few days ago, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been made available in yesterday’s Predator : Hunting Grounds. Now a regular in the productions of videogames, the hollywood actor plays again the role of Major Dutch, more than thirty years after the original film…

IllFonic decided to play the card of the fan-service and nostalgia, offering a bow that is unprecedented, created in collaboration with 20th Century Studios Game. It allows us to learn more about the history of the major Dutch as well as the reasons of his return, through the tapes scattered around the map and replies in-game. In addition, this new extension allows you to get in the game, new weapons such as : the Hammer Head or the QR5.

This DLC named “Dutch 2025” is available at a price of 6,99€ on the Epic Games Store and the PlayStation Store.