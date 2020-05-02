Trailer for the horror comedy ‘We Summon the Darkness,’ with Alexandra Daddario

Saban Films has released the first trailer for ‘We invoke the darkness‘, a horror comedy with Alexandra Daddario (‘ Percy Jackson and the sea of monsters ‘) in the role of the leader of a trio of women who join a group of metalheads, while the assassins satanic devastate the country. They have the trailer available below.

Year 1988. The inhabitants of the United States are terrified by a series of murders satanic that have been committed throughout the country, and whose authors seem to attend concerts of heavy metal. Three girls in their twenties, Alexis, Val, and Beverly, meet with three other boys, Mark, Kovacs and Ivan, at a concert and decide to go together to the summer house of Alexis. There, the boys discover that, far from being lovers of the rock that they claimed to be, the girl group is passionate about something much more sordid and terrifying than the music.

Daddario leads a cast that also includes Keaan Johnson (‘Alita: Battle Angel’), Maddie Hasson (“The Finder’), Logan Miller (‘Escape Room’), Amy Forsyth (‘Hell Fest’), Austin Swift (‘ Live By Night ‘), Allison McAtee (The Haves and the Have Nots ‘) and Johnny Knoxville (‘ Action Point ‘).

Directed by Marc Meyers (“My Friend Dahmer”), the film features a screenplay by Alan Trezza (“Burying the Ex”). Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Rebecca Schaper, Lee Broda, Mike Donovan, Eytan Rockaway and Robert Girardson executive producers, with Jody Girgenti as co-producer. After its debut at Fantastic Fest last September, with reviews generally positive, the film will be released on various digital platforms and on VOD on April 10.

