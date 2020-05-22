Trailer for the movie The Old Guard, with Charlize Theron.

To discover as soon as the July 10, on the platform Netflix, the exclusive new film The Old Guard.

Trailer below.

Under the leadership of a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a secret group of mercenaries, tightly focused and equipped with the gift of immortality is fighting for centuries to protect the world of mortals. But during an emergency mission, the extraordinary capabilities of the team are suddenly revealed to the big day.

In the Face of the greed of all those who are trying to duplicate and monetize their powers out of the ordinary, Andy and the young Nile (KiKi Layne) are trying at all costs to eliminate the heavy threats on their group.

Based on the graphic novel to success of Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.