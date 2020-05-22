Trailer for The Old Guard : Charlize Theron mercenary immortal in the new blockbuster Netflix – Actus Ciné

After the first photos, Netflix has unveiled the trailer for The Old Guard, which advertises itself as the blockbuster of the summer. A discover on the 10th July.

What is the price to pay when one is immortal ? This is the question posed by The Old Guard, the next blockbuster to Netflix, which we invite you to discover the trailer. Adapted from the graphic novel critically acclaimed Greg Rucka and brought to the screen by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball), the film follows a small band of close-knit mercenaries immortal who fights for centuries to protect the humans. But while the group is committed to a mission of the most perilous, his powers out of the ordinary are suddenly revealed to the big day. It was then that Andy and Nile, while the last soldier to have joined the team, every effort must be made to neutralize their enemies. Because they will stop at nothing to steal the powers of the immortals to their advantage.

The Old Guard offers international casting choice : Charlize Theron gives a reply to Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), Harry Melling (Harry Potter), Matthias Schoenaerts, or Chiwetel Ejiofor. The film will be available on Netflix from the 10th of July.