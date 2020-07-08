Trailer for The one and Only Ivan in Disney+ : Bryan Cranston, befriends a gorilla – Actus Ciné

The Only Ivan, a new original movie of Disney+, reveals the impressive first images. It has been used by Bryan Cranston, this tale of the animals of the earth in the platform on the 21 August.

Adaptation of the novel of youth by Katherine Applegate, The one and Only Ivan tells the story ofa gorilla who lives with his friends, the elephant Stella, and dog, Bob, in the commercial center of an american suburb. He leads a quiet life, and he has only vague memories of the jungle, where he was captured. The arrival of a young elephant, small Ruby, which has been ripped from your family and the wild life, will be deeply stirring and challenging his convictions. Your sadness brings Ivan to question his own existence, his origins and his destiny.

After the fairies, dwarves and other elves of the Artemis Fowl, the platform of Disney+ hosts so this time Ivan, a gorilla of 200 pounds ! In the lineage of the Lion King, Peter and the dragon Elliot or the jungle Book live version, The one and Only Ivan mixtures of synthetic images and real shooting. Please note that the film is produced and focused, among others, by Angelina Jolie (who lends his voice to the elephant in your Stella). It is surrounded by a casting of 5 stars ! Sam Rockwell double the gorilla, Ivan, Danny DeVito is Bob the dog and Helen Mirren hiding under the layer of Snickers, the poodle. In terms of Bryan Cranston, which he interprets Mack, the owner of the shopping center.

The Only Ivan is headed by the director Thea Sharrock, to whom we owe the romance Before with Emilia Clarke. “The world has changed in a blink of an eye. Everywhere people have shared experiences that have changed their lives, something never seen in a century. In response to this, I am very happy that we can share in August at Disney’s+ the story is charming and original of Katherine Applegate to bring a bit of joy through this movie inspired by a true story and a true friendship”, to instruct the filmmaker.

The film will be released exclusively in Disney+ as soon as the 21 of August.