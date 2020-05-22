Trailer for the Tenet is a world first in Fortnite

After the concerts of Travis Scott , Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5, Epix Games will be broadcast on the screens of the Festival royale the new trailer for the movie TENET.

When Fortnite takes on the role of media

Epic Games now has over 350 million registered players on Fortnite, of aficionados who have accumulated more than 3.2 billion hours in the game. Since the month of April, Epic Games hosts numerous concerts, inviting them to turn, Travis Scott , Major Lazer, Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki and deadmau5, but the us studio has decided to change a few registry by disseminating the new trailer for the upcoming movie of director Christopher Nolan, TENET, John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson.

What is Tenet ?

Tenet is an action movie anglo-american written and directed by Christopher Nolan with, in particular, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, the output of which is scheduled for 2020. The action takes place in the world of international espionage ; a secret agent is tasked to prevent the Third world War with the time travel.

When will the broadcast of the trailer ?

It will be broadcast for the first time in Fortnite on Friday, may 22, at 2 o’clock in the morning (central european time).

What if I don’t attend the big premiere ?

The trailer of the TENET will be broadcast all the hours until may 23 at 2 in the morning (central european time).

Where is the broadcast ?

On the Big Screen at the Royal jubilee ! You can activate the subtitles from the audio settings !

And after ?

As revealed by Geoff Keighley, in the coming months, we will disseminate a famous film by Christopher Nolan in full on the big screen of the royal jubilee. More details on the film in question and the date of the mailing will be arriving soon.