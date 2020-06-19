Trailer for the Warrior Nun, the series Netflix with demons, guns and nuns

Warrior Nun is adapted from a comic book of the 90s, and arrives on Netflix at the beginning of July.

Once you have finished watching the film The Old Guard (with Charlize Theron in mercenary immortal) on Netflixyou can move on to the series Warrior Nun : Ava Alba (Baptista), a young woman atheist, died and then resurrected by the Order of the Sword phillips for the fight with shots from shotguns and super powers against the demons that try to invade our world. Adapted from the comics published in 1994 and unpublished in French Warrior Nun Areala Ben Dunn (the author has recently designed the BD catholics edifying as Tales of Nazareth : The Boyhood of Jesus or God’s Silver Soldiers), Warrior Nun seems “inspired” from so much stuff that it would almost no longer see each other. Almost. For example, this mysterious “Order of the Sword “phillips”, it would not have been seen already in Indiana Jones and the last crusade ? A young cast, guns, swords, super powers, the supertechnologie, of catholic imagery as you want in here : Warrior Nun ticks all the boxes (and again, you have escaped the outfit “sexy” heroine in the comics). The ten episodes of Warrior Nun created by Simon Barry (the series Continuum and Van Helsing) and co-written and co-produced by, among others, David Hayter (screenwriter of the first two X-Men Bryan Singer and the Watchmen Zack Snyder), arrived on 2 July on Netflix.