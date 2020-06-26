[Trailer] In “The Roommate”, Marco Berger pushes the desire between two men at its peak

The Roommatethe last film by the argentinian filmmaker, fairy tale romance is hitting the taboo of homosexuality in the working class. Release in theaters on July 1st next.

If André Téchiné or John Waters are figures of cinema, LGBTQ +, the argentinian filmmaker Marco Berger should not delay, also, to mark the spirits. After Absent or TaekwondoMarco Berger pushes even further the boundaries of the genre with his sixth film, The Roommate, in which he deploys the birth of desire between two collocs’, between ecstasy and ellipses.

When the camera meets the body

Presented at the Festival Cherished-Cherished in 2019, the movie follows Gabriel and Juan, two workers of a small factory in the disadvantaged suburban area of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The day that Gabriel is seeking a roof, Juan offers to rent his room to a friend. A game of seduction then takes place between the two colleagues. These first images are fleeting reveal the impressionistic approach and elliptic, director, who clings not so much about homophobia in the working class as to the desire simmering between the two men. Marco Berger films the body, the looks, the rustling, the slightest actions and gestures, until the beating of cilia.

The film will land in theaters in France on July 1, 2020.