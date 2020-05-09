Trailer Incouchables : Zac Efron in the face of the crazy Anna Kendrick and Aubrey Plaza – Actus Ciné

After having been subjected to the antics of his grand-father crazy in Dirty Grandpa, Zac Efron must deal with two girls completely stamped in Incouchables ! Check out the trailer of this comedy planned for release on the 17th of August in France.

Zac Efron is definitely in great shape at this time. After having travelled the roads with his crazy grandpa in Dirty Grandpa, he likes to ruin family gatherings in the company of his brother in Incouchables.

Mike and Dave are two brothers instead of morons who are ruining continuously the family reunion. For their father, this is too much ! For the marriage of their sister, he orders the two holdouts will find two nice girls to accompany them to the feast in order of the frame. The two boys are running, and are two young, attractive women who seem quite normal… they will quickly become disillusioned !

Zac Efron and Adam DeVine embody these two brothers completely cracked the face of two lions unchained, Anna Kendrick, star of Pitch Perfect, and Aubrey Plaza, already a partner of Efron in Dirty Grandpa, where she appeals to Robert De Niro. Directed by Jake Szymanski, Incouchables comes out in cinemas on August 17, 2016.