[Trailer] Jennifer Hudson embodied the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin

The actress got an oscar slips into the skin of the famous singer in Respect, the biopic directed by Liesl Tommy.

Soul, jazz, gospel and glitter. Jennifer Hudson, who won the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role in the musical comedy Dreamgirlsincarnation of the one known as “the Queen of Soul” at the end of the 1960s. The biopic, the first feature film from director Liesl Tommy, recounts the highs and lows of the life and career of Aretha Franklin. From its early roots as a young gospel singer in Detroit to its resounding success after signing with Atlantic Records in 1966, the artist connects the hits : I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You), Respect, (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Think or I Say a Little Prayer. The singer died in 2018 at the age of 76 years, after a career that included 18 wins at the Grammy Awards and a life of a committed activist for civil rights.

A cast of four stars

The cast also includes Forest Whitaker (Ghost Dog : The Way of the samurai) in the role of his father, C. L. Franklin, Audra McDonald (The Good Fight) his mother Barbara Franklin, Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie) plays the first husband of Aretha Franklin Ted White, singer Mary J. Blige, embodies the singer Dinah Washington, Gilbert Glenn Brown (The Best of Enemies) in the role of Martin Luther King Jr, Marc Maron (GLOW) embodies the musical journalist Jerry Wexler and, finally, Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) plays the reverend Dr. James Cleveland.

Respectoriginally slated to arrive in cinemas on October 9, is expected to finally come out on Christmas day.

