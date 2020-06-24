[Trailer] Jessica Chastain is a mercenary working for Colin Farrell and John Malkovich in “Ava”

The actress and producer embodies Ava, a mercenary who travels the globe to kill, in the film of the same name.

The thriller Avaformerly Eve, had a genesis complicated. The film has been immersed in controversy even before production begins, following the allegations towards its director, Matthew Newton. The latter abandoned the project where several charges of domestic violence the have referred. Determined to shoot the film, the main actress and producer of the film, Jessica Chastain – her production company Freckle Films was the origin of the project – has hired Tate Taylor, director of the hit film The color of feelings (2011) to resume the film in the summer of 2018.

A new character, a mercenary professional

After Charlize Theron in the upcoming big production Netflix The Old Guardit was the turn of Jessica Chastain to embody Ava, a mercenary professional that travels the globe to kill. Yet, when one of her missions goes wrong, she is forced to fight for its own survival. The movie’s impressive cast also Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise), Colin Farrell (The Lobster), John Malkovich (Dangerous Liaisons), Common (Selma), Jess Weixler (Teeth), as well as Diana Silvers (Booksmart).

Ava for the time being has no release date but is expected to arrive probably later this summer on our screens.