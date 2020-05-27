Trailer Netflix with Charlize Theron and Veronica Ngo

Scheduled for the 10th of July next, the new production Netflix The Old Guard unveils itself in a trailer, in the programme, of action, of the action and the action for this adaptation of a graphic novel of Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández.

Charlize Theron and a beautiful cast

In the casting of this adaptation, so, there is Charlize Theron, but also Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Doctor Strange), Harry Melling (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow), Luca Marinelli (Don ‘ t Be Bad) and Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express).

It also discovers, although she is not in the trailer international, the presence in the casting of the actress vietnamese Veronica Ngo, only one has ever been able to see as well in local productions, as international productions such as Star Wars.

This is not the first time that the actress is the poster of a film Netflix since it was already there for Bright. The actress will also be displayed in a more prominent role this time, in the upcoming film by Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods.

See also

But it all comes back to The Old Gard where it is the story of a small secret group of mercenaries, immortals that must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal, and that their extraordinary abilities are exhibited.