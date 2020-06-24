[Trailer] Nikolaj Coster-Waldau tracking down a serial killer in “The Silencing”

The actor Games of Thrones teamed with Annabelle Wallis of the Peaky Blinders in a spooky thriller.

A year after the end of Games of Thronesour regicide favourite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau returns in a thriller that promises to be very dark. Directed by Robin Pront, The Silencing tells the story of an old hunter, haunted by the disappearance of his teenage daughter, who decides to track down a new serial killer. Teaming up with the sheriff, a local, as portrayed by Annabelle Wallis of the Peaky Blindersthe two of them find themselves caught in a deadly game with a psychopath.

>> Also read : Check out a thriller badass on a gang of girls from Manchester !

A horrifying manhunt

The second feature film of the belgian director, the author of the Ardennes in 2015, promises a suspense thrilling to hunt down bloody. In the audition, we will find also Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (who is none other than the actor who portrays Voldemort as a child in Harry Potter and the half-blood Prince), Zahn McClarnon (Doctor Sleep) and Zahn McClarnon (Saw 6). Written by Micah Ranum, the movie should be released directly on VOD on August 14th.