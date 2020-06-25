Trailer of Greenland : Gerard Butler faces up to the end of the world – Actus Ciné

The trailer for the disaster movie of Greenland – The last refuge was unveiled. It has been used by Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin, the film will be released in our cinemas on the 12th of August.

Greenland – The last refuge Trailer VO”,”duration”:148,”view_count”:null,”added_at”:{“date”:”2020-06-23 14:27:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Thriller”,”id”:”13023″},{“name”:”Science fiction”,”id”:”13021″}],”id_main_movie”:264720,”image_main_movie”:”/pictures/20/04/03/23/22/4579892.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Greenland – The last refuge”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:47,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”2020-08-12 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Leave the room”,”trans_file_type”:”Strip-ad”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Metropolitan FilmExport”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:144,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”264720-greenland_le_dernier_refuge”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Greenland – The last refuge”,”relatedEntityId”:264720,”genres”:[{“id”:”13023″,”name”:”Thriller”},{“id”:”13021″,”name”:”Science fiction”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09mjy0nziwlmh0bww=”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xotu4otawmyzjzmlsbt0ynjq3mjauahrtba==”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

After having saved the Earth in Geostorm (2017), Gerard Butler trying to survive in a comet.

In Greenland – The last refuge, a comet is about to collide with Earth and cause a cataclysm without precedent. John Garrity (Butler) decides to embark on a perilous journey with his ex-wife Allison (Morena Baccarin), and their son, Nathan to reach the last refuge on Earth in the shelter of the catastrophe. While the urgency becomes absolute, and that disasters occur in a way unrestrained, the Garrity will witness the best and worst of humanity in a state of panic in the midst of this chaos.

The first images revealed above, portend a disaster movie in the tradition of Twister (which we only learned that there will be a reboot). In an interview with Entertainment Weeklythe director Ric Roman Waugh says that,-beyond the action movie entertaining, he wants to show, that “to survive, it is necessary that human beings help each other.”

The original project was directed by Neill Blomkamp and took him by Chris Evans, but they have had to leave due to concerns about the work of the time. The director Ric Roman Waugh and Gerard Butler took over. The two men were found a year after The Fall of the President and new must work together to Kandahar, an action movie taking place in Afghanistan.

Greenland – The last refuge it will be released in our cinemas on the 12th of August next.