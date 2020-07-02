[Trailer] Shia LaBeouf in the gangster ruthless in “The Tax Collector”

The director of Suicide Squad and BrightDavid Ayer, returns to its origins with a thriller well bloody.

After the flops of big-budget, Suicide Squad (2016) and Bright (2017), screenwriter and american director David Ayer returns with a new thriller closer to the films debut, Bad Times (2005) or At the end of the night (2008). For The Tax Collectorhe reconnects with his actor Fury, Shia LaBeouf, who made his big return in 2019 and 2020, with independent films such as Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

This time, it is in mafia fearsome that we find him alongside Bobby Soto (The Quarry). Both are in charge of collecting taxes on the illegal transactions of the local gang for the lord of the crime, Wizard. However, when the former rival the latter comes back from Mexico, things go (very) wrong.

“I’ve never known a person as invested”

In an interview with /Film in early January, David Ayer said about Shia LaBeouf : “It is one of the best actors with whom I worked, and he is the most committed on the body and the soul. He had a tooth pulled on Furyand then on Tax Collectorhe tattooed the whole chest. It involves a whole and I’ve never known a person so much involved.” The casting also : Cinthya Carmona, George Lopez, Jay Reeves, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, and Cheyenne Hernandez.

The Tax Collector should be released in the United States on 7 August. No date for the French release is not fixed yet.