[Trailer] The icon gay latino Walter Mercado has his documentary

The giant of the streaming has just unveiled the trailer of his next documentary, Mucho Mucho Amoron Walter Mercado, a key figure of the gay community, and latino.

Astrologer, actor, or dancer, Walter Mercado has mostly been a figure in the most famous of the tv to the Spanish. “From my birth, I knew that I was not like everyone else”, he said in exclusive interviews in these first images unveiled by Netflix, the 29th of June last. The documentary, which has been turned these past two years, immerse himself again in the career and the personal life of this legend unconventional, extravagant and glamorous (deceased in 2019) that has enthralled a whole generation of latinos.

Kitsch, glitter and secrets

Among the jackets and sparkling, and the golden throne of the star, the filmmakers Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch also appear to discuss his mysterious disappearance from public life, which was the result of a legal battle devastating, in which he lost the rights to his own name, reports IndieWire.

Presented at Sundance in January 2020, Mucho Mucho Amor out July 8 on Netflix.