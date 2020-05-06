[Trailer] “The Right Stuff”, war of ego in the heart of the conquest of space

Produced by National Geographic and Leonardo DiCaprio, the series The Right Stuff is an adaptation of the best-selling Tom Wolfe, The stuff of heroes (1979), where the reporter describes the incredible saga of the pioneers of the space conquest american of the 1940s to the 1960s. The book had already been the subject of an adaptation for the big screen by Philip Kaufman in 1983. The series of Mark Lafferty, meanwhile, will be closely following the rivalry between the astronauts John Glenn and Alan Shepard, at the launch of the Mercury project NASA.

A release planned for this fall

Through eight episodes, we will dive into this space race, unbridled anti-Soviet, during which the seven pilots, known as the “Mercury Seven”, will become the stars well before they have accomplished any feat. While the best engineers in the country believe that it will take several decades to enter the space, they only have two years available.

In casting, we find : Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Jake McDorman (Lady Bird), Aaron Staton (Mad Men, Narcos : Mexico City)James Lafferty (The Brothers Scott) and Patrick Fischler (Twin Peaks, Mad Men).

The series The Right Stuff will be released on Disney + this fall.