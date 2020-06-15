[Trailer] Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star of Eurovision in a Netflix movie

Netflix has unveiled the trailer forEurovision Song Contesta musical comedy crazy, that he’s going to land on the platform on the 26th of June next.

Since last month, Netflix gave us a taste of crazy with Volcano Manthe video clip of the first song from the soundtrack of the film. On 11 June, the giant streaming, we present the first images crazy is a musical The Eurovision Song Contest.

Atmosphere kitsch and the absurd in the appointment

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, they embody two budding musicians, Lars and Sigrit who are offered the opportunity to represent your country, Iceland, Eurovision song contest, also known as the biggest international competition of the song. The film, signed David Dobkin, who must Serial Noceurs or The Judge with Robert Downey Jr., promises musical performance ultra-kitsch, with the costumes of sequins and embellishments gigantic.

Between this duo is hilarious, you can see that the actor Pierce Brosnan, who lends his traits to the father of Will Ferrell, singer Demi Lovato and also Dan Stevens, in the role of the Russian singer Alexander Lemtov, its main rival.

The film will be released on June 26th on Netflix.