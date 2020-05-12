Trailer Wind River : Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner are investigated in the cold – Actus Ciné

Check out the trailer for the Wind River, thriller glossy signed Taylor Sheridan, who takes Elizabeth Olsen and Jeremy Renner in the cold of Wyoming to investigate a murder mystery. In the cinema on 30 August.

Basking in the prix de la mise en scene at the last Cannes film Festival where it won the press, Wind River unveils itself in a trailer for anxiety, which gives the tone. The actor and screenwriter Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the excellent Sicario and Comancheria, goes behind the camera to give us a new thriller in which he alone has the secret. The film follows Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner), a tracker in the indian reservation of the Wind River, lost in the vastness of the wilderness of Wyoming. When he discovers the body of a woman in nature, the FBI sends a young rookie (Elizabeth Olsen) elucidate this murder. Strongly related to the native american community, it will help them to carry out the investigation in this hostile environment, ravaged by violence and isolation, where the law of men is fading in the face of the unforgiving nature…

The trailer for the Wind River, the construction of which incredibly controlled, plunges us into the crescendo in the violence, gives the most important clues to make us want. Landscapes icy atmosphere suffocating, strange characters… these images set up a unique atmosphere and intriguing…. The duo of Renner/Olsen, which is found after the Avengers, appears to particularly operate. The rest of the cast includes Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal and Julia Jones.

Wind River, at the cinema on 30 August.

We had met the cast at the Cannes film Festival :